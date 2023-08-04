How To Check Your NIN Number: A Step-By-Step Guide

The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique 11-digit number assigned to every citizen and legal resident in Nigeria.

It serves as a means of identification for various transactions and interactions with government and private institutions.

If you have already enrolled for your NIN but need to check or confirm your NIN number, there are simple ways to do so. Follow this step-by-step guide to check your NIN number.

Method 1: Through NIMC Website

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) provides an online platform where you can check your NIN number.

Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Visit the NIMC website at https://www.nimc.gov.ng/

Step 2: On the NIMC website, navigate to the “NIN Verification” or “NIN Check” section. The exact location may vary, but it will be related to checking NIN status.

Step 3: Fill in the required details, such as your first name, last name, and the phone number or email address used during NIN enrollment.

Step 4: Complete any other necessary authentication steps, such as providing an OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered phone number or email.

Step 5: After successful verification, the website will display your NIN number on the screen.

Method 2:Via USSD Code

Some mobile network providers offer a USSD code service to check your NIN number. Here’s how to check your NIN number using the USSD code:

Step 1: Dial the USSD code provided by your mobile network. For example, on MTN, you can dial *346# to check your NIN number.

Step 2: Follow the on-screen prompts and enter the required details, such as your first name, last name, and date of birth.

Step 3: The USSD service will verify your details and display your NIN number on your phone screen.

Important Notes

If you have not enrolled for your NIN, you cannot check your NIN number. NIN enrollment requires a physical visit to a NIMC enrollment center.

The NIMC website or USSD service may experience occasional downtime or technical issues. If you encounter any difficulties, try again later or use alternative methods.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily check your it and access your unique 11-digit National Identification Number. Having your NIN number is essential for various government and financial transactions, so ensure you keep it safe and accessible whenever needed.

