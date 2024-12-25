A green pool can be an unsightly and unhealthy issue, caused by algae growth or imbalanced water chemistry. Cleaning it requires a systematic approach to restore clear, sparkling water. Here’s how to clean a green pool.

Assess the Pool’s Condition

Identify the severity of the algae problem by observing the color and clarity of the water.

Ensure your pool pump and filtration system are operational before beginning the cleaning process.

Remove Debris

Use a pool net or skimmer to remove leaves, branches, and any floating debris. This step reduces the organic matter that feeds algae growth.

Test and Balance Water Chemistry

Use a pool testing kit to check pH, chlorine, and alkalinity levels.

Adjust the pH to a range of 7.2–7.6. Algae treatments work more effectively in this range.

Shock the Pool

Apply a high dose of pool shock (chlorine) to kill algae and bacteria. Use about 2–3 times the normal dosage for severe algae problems.

Distribute the shock evenly by walking around the pool and pouring it along the edges.

Brush the Pool Surfaces

Use a pool brush to scrub the walls, floor, and steps. This helps dislodge algae and allows the chlorine to work more effectively.

Run the Filter Continuously

Turn on the pool pump and run it continuously for 24–48 hours to circulate the water and filter out dead algae.

Backwash the filter frequently if you’re using a sand or DE filter to prevent clogging.

Use an Algaecide (Optional)

After shocking the pool, consider adding an algaecide to prevent algae from regrowing. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

Vacuum the Pool

Vacuum the pool to remove dead algae and other residue that has settled on the floor. Use a waste setting on your filter if available.

Retest the Water

Test the water chemistry again to ensure proper chlorine levels and pH balance. Adjust as necessary.

Maintain Regular Cleaning

Once your pool is clean, maintain it by testing the water weekly, running the filter regularly, and adding chemicals as needed.

