Aluminum is a versatile and durable metal often used in cookware, furniture, and home fixtures. However, it can lose its shine over time due to oxidation, stains, or dirt. Cleaning aluminum requires gentle methods to restore its gleam without causing scratches. Here’s how to clean aluminum.

Prepare the Surface

Remove any loose dust or dirt using a soft cloth or brush. For cookware, rinse with warm water to eliminate food residues.

Use Mild Soap and Water

Mix warm water with a few drops of mild dish soap.

Dip a soft sponge or cloth into the soapy solution and wipe the aluminum surface. Avoid abrasive scrubbers that can scratch the metal.

Rinse Thoroughly

Wash off the soapy residue with clean water. For cookware, ensure no soap remains, as it might affect the taste of food.

Remove Stains or Oxidation

For Oxidation : Use a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Apply it to the oxidized area, let it sit for a few minutes, then scrub gently with a soft brush or sponge.

: Use a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Apply it to the oxidized area, let it sit for a few minutes, then scrub gently with a soft brush or sponge. For Tough Stains: Sprinkle baking soda on the stained area, then add a few drops of water to form a paste. Rub gently using a cloth, and rinse well.

Polish the Aluminum

Dry the surface completely with a soft, lint-free cloth.

To restore shine, use a commercial aluminum polish or make your own by mixing 2 tablespoons of cream of tartar with a little water. Rub the polish onto the surface in circular motions, then buff it off with a clean cloth.

Prevent Future Dulling

Avoid using abrasive cleaners or harsh chemicals that can damage aluminum.

Regularly clean aluminum surfaces to prevent oxidation and buildup.

Also Read: How To Change The Background Color Of Instagram Story