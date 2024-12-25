Close Menu
    How To Clean An Iron With Toothpaste

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Keeping your iron clean is essential for smooth operation and to prevent stains on your clothes. Toothpaste, a mild abrasive, is an excellent and affordable way to remove scorch marks and build-up from the soleplate of your iron. how to clean an iron with toothpaste effectively.

    1. Ensure the Iron is Cool and Unplugged
    • Before cleaning, unplug the iron and let it cool completely to avoid burns.
    1. Apply Toothpaste
    • Use a non-gel toothpaste (preferably plain white).
    • Squeeze a small amount onto the soleplate, focusing on areas with stains or buildup.
    1. Rub Gently
    • Using a soft cloth or sponge, rub the toothpaste over the surface in circular motions. This helps lift stubborn marks without scratching the soleplate.
    1. Remove Toothpaste Residue
    • Wipe the soleplate clean with a damp cloth to remove all toothpaste. Repeat as needed for heavily soiled areas.
    1. Check the Steam Vents
    • If there’s toothpaste in the steam holes, use a cotton swab dipped in water to clean them out.
    1. Heat the Iron
    • Once clean, plug in the iron and let it heat up. This ensures any remaining moisture evaporates.
    1. Test the Iron
    • Test the iron on an old piece of fabric to confirm it’s clean and working properly.

