Keeping your iron clean is essential for smooth operation and to prevent stains on your clothes. Toothpaste, a mild abrasive, is an excellent and affordable way to remove scorch marks and build-up from the soleplate of your iron. how to clean an iron with toothpaste effectively.

Ensure the Iron is Cool and Unplugged

Before cleaning, unplug the iron and let it cool completely to avoid burns.

Apply Toothpaste

Use a non-gel toothpaste (preferably plain white).

Squeeze a small amount onto the soleplate, focusing on areas with stains or buildup.

Rub Gently

Using a soft cloth or sponge, rub the toothpaste over the surface in circular motions. This helps lift stubborn marks without scratching the soleplate.

Remove Toothpaste Residue

Wipe the soleplate clean with a damp cloth to remove all toothpaste. Repeat as needed for heavily soiled areas.

Check the Steam Vents

If there’s toothpaste in the steam holes, use a cotton swab dipped in water to clean them out.

Heat the Iron

Once clean, plug in the iron and let it heat up. This ensures any remaining moisture evaporates.

Test the Iron

Test the iron on an old piece of fabric to confirm it’s clean and working properly.

