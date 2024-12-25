Keeping your iron clean is essential for smooth operation and to prevent stains on your clothes. Toothpaste, a mild abrasive, is an excellent and affordable way to remove scorch marks and build-up from the soleplate of your iron. how to clean an iron with toothpaste effectively.
- Ensure the Iron is Cool and Unplugged
- Before cleaning, unplug the iron and let it cool completely to avoid burns.
- Apply Toothpaste
- Use a non-gel toothpaste (preferably plain white).
- Squeeze a small amount onto the soleplate, focusing on areas with stains or buildup.
- Rub Gently
- Using a soft cloth or sponge, rub the toothpaste over the surface in circular motions. This helps lift stubborn marks without scratching the soleplate.
- Remove Toothpaste Residue
- Wipe the soleplate clean with a damp cloth to remove all toothpaste. Repeat as needed for heavily soiled areas.
- Check the Steam Vents
- If there’s toothpaste in the steam holes, use a cotton swab dipped in water to clean them out.
- Heat the Iron
- Once clean, plug in the iron and let it heat up. This ensures any remaining moisture evaporates.
- Test the Iron
- Test the iron on an old piece of fabric to confirm it’s clean and working properly.
