Suede upholstery enhances the beauty of furniture with its rich texture and softness. However, its delicate nature means that it can be prone to stains and dirt buildup. Proper cleaning techniques are crucial to preserving the suede’s unique appearance and feel. If you’re unsure how to clean suede upholstery without causing damage, follow these steps to keep your furniture looking its best. Here is how to clean suede upholstery.

Step-by-Step Cleaning Process

Begin by vacuuming the suede upholstery to remove loose dust and debris. Use a vacuum with a soft brush attachment to prevent scratching the surface. Gently vacuum over the entire area, including seams and crevices, to ensure all loose particles are removed. Use a suede or nubuck brush to lift the nap and refresh the texture of the suede. Brush in one direction to avoid creating uneven patches or damaging the material. Brushing also helps to dislodge dirt and restore the suede’s natural appearance. For minor stains or spots, use a suede eraser or a clean, dry cloth. Gently rub the affected area in a circular motion to lift the stain. Avoid using water or liquid cleaners directly on the suede, as this can cause water marks and damage. For persistent stains, use a suede cleaning block or a dedicated suede cleaner according to the manufacturer’s instructions. For more thorough cleaning, use a suede cleaner specifically designed for delicate materials. Test the cleaner on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it doesn’t alter the color or texture. Apply the cleaner sparingly using a clean cloth or sponge, following the product’s instructions. Gently work the cleaner into the fabric, then wipe away any excess with a damp cloth. Allow the suede to air dry completely after cleaning. Avoid using heat sources like hairdryers or placing the upholstery in direct sunlight, as excessive heat can damage the suede. Once dry, brush the suede again to restore its nap and texture. To treat water stains, dampen a clean cloth with white vinegar and gently rub the stained area. Allow it to air dry completely before brushing the suede to restore its texture. Be cautious with vinegar, as excessive moisture can affect the suede’s appearance. Consider applying a suede protector spray to help repel dirt and liquids. Follow the product instructions for application, and reapply as recommended. Regularly brushing and protecting your suede upholstery will help maintain its appearance and make future cleaning easier.

Tips

Suede is highly sensitive to moisture. Always use minimal amounts of liquid when cleaning and avoid saturating the fabric.

Regularly brushing your suede upholstery and addressing spills promptly can prevent dirt buildup and staining.

For deep cleaning or significant stains, consult a professional upholstery cleaner experienced in handling suede.

