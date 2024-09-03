Maintaining good oral hygiene from a young age is important for your baby’s health. Cleaning your baby’s tongue helps to remove bacteria and milk residue, reducing the risk of oral issues. Glycerine is a gentle and effective option for this task. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to clean baby tongue with glycerine safely and effectively.

Supplies

Before you begin, make sure you have everything you need:

A small amount of glycerine (preferably food-grade or pharmaceutical-grade)

A clean, soft washcloth or baby toothbrush with soft bristles

A bowl of warm, clean water

A soft towel for drying

Ensure all supplies are clean and ready to use to prevent introducing any bacteria into your baby’s mouth.

Prepare the Glycerine

Glycerine is a clear, odorless liquid that is safe for babies when used in small amounts. Pour a small amount of glycerine into a clean bowl. You only need a few drops—enough to moisten the washcloth or toothbrush without being excessive.

Wash Your Hands

Before touching your baby’s mouth, thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. This step is crucial to ensure that no germs are transferred to your baby.

Moisten the Washcloth or Toothbrush

Dip the soft washcloth or the baby toothbrush into the bowl of glycerine. If using a washcloth, wring out any excess glycerine to avoid it dripping into your baby’s mouth. If using a toothbrush, ensure that the bristles are lightly coated with glycerine.

Gently Clean the Tongue

Hold your baby securely in your lap or lay them on a flat surface where they are comfortable. Gently open your baby’s mouth, using your fingers to hold the cheeks open if necessary.

For a Washcloth : Place the moistened washcloth over your finger and gently rub it over the surface of the baby’s tongue. Use a soft, circular motion to clean the tongue, being careful not to apply too much pressure.

: Place the moistened washcloth over your finger and gently rub it over the surface of the baby’s tongue. Use a soft, circular motion to clean the tongue, being careful not to apply too much pressure. For a Baby Toothbrush: If using a baby toothbrush, gently brush the surface of the tongue with soft, circular motions. Be sure to use a very light touch to avoid causing any discomfort.

Rinse the Mouth

After cleaning your baby’s tongue, you can rinse their mouth with a small amount of warm water. Use a clean, soft cloth to wipe away any remaining glycerine. Ensure that your baby swallows or spits out the water, depending on their age and ability to do so.

Dry the Mouth

Use a soft towel to gently pat the inside of your baby’s mouth dry. This step helps to remove any excess moisture and glycerine, leaving your baby’s mouth clean and comfortable.

Clean Up

Dispose of any used materials and wash your hands thoroughly. Ensure that the toothbrush or washcloth used is cleaned properly before storing it for future use.

Regular Cleaning Routine

Incorporate tongue cleaning into your baby’s daily routine. Aim to clean your baby’s tongue at least once a day, preferably after their final feeding. Consistent cleaning helps to maintain good oral hygiene and can prevent potential issues like oral thrush or bad breath.

Consult a Pediatrician

If you notice any persistent discoloration, sores, or discomfort in your baby’s mouth, consult your pediatrician. These could be signs of underlying issues that may need medical attention.

Also Read: How To Change The Language On DStv