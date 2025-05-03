If you are a DStv subscriber, you can enjoy extra value by linking your Showmax account to your DStv subscription. This gives you access to a wide range of shows and movies, and in some cases, you can get Showmax at a discounted rate or even included for free, depending on your package. Below are the steps on how to connect Showmax to DStv.

Check Your DStv Package

First, confirm that your DStv package qualifies for Showmax benefits.

Premium customers usually get Showmax included for free.

Compact, Compact Plus, Family, and Access customers often get it at a discounted price.

You can check your eligibility by logging in to your DStv account at dstv.com.

Sign Up or Log In to Showmax

If you already have a Showmax account:

Go to showmax.com .

. Log in with your email and password.

If you don’t have an account:

Visit showmax.com .

. Sign up by providing your details (email, password, and name).

Link Showmax to Your DStv Account

To connect Showmax to your DStv subscription:

Go to dstv.com and log in using your DStv account details.

and log in using your DStv account details. Navigate to My Account .

. Look for the Add Showmax or Manage Showmax option.

or option. Select Link Account and follow the instructions to connect your Showmax profile.

You might need to confirm your DStv smartcard number or account details during this process.

Activate Showmax Billing via DStv

Once linked, make sure that the payment option is set to DStv account. This will ensure you get the discount or free subscription that comes with your package.

In your Showmax account settings, go to Manage Subscription .

. Under payment methods, choose DStv Account .

. Confirm the selection.

Start Watching Showmax Content

With everything linked and activated, you can now:

Log in to showmax.com or the Showmax app on your device.

or the Showmax app on your device. Browse and stream series, movies, documentaries, and kids’ shows.

You can watch Showmax on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, or by using a streaming device.

