    How To Cook A Potato In The Microwave

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Microwaving a potato is a quick and easy way to prepare a delicious side dish or base for your meal. Follow these steps to achieve a perfectly cooked potato in minutes. Here is how to cook a potato in the microwave.

    1. Choose the Right Potato

    Select a medium-sized potato, such as a russet or Yukon Gold. Ensure it is firm and free of blemishes or sprouts.

    1. Wash and Prepare the Potato

    Rinse the potato thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt. Use a scrub brush if needed. Pat the potato dry with a clean towel.

    1. Pierce the Potato

    Using a fork, pierce the potato several times on all sides. This prevents it from bursting during cooking by allowing steam to escape.

    1. Optional: Wrap or Season
    • If you prefer a softer skin, wrap the potato in a damp paper towel.
    • For added flavor, rub the potato with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt before microwaving.
    1. Microwave the Potato
    • Place the potato directly on the microwave plate.
    • Set the microwave to high power and cook for 5–7 minutes for a medium potato.
    • After 3 minutes, pause the microwave and turn the potato over to ensure even cooking.
    1. Check for Doneness

    Pierce the potato with a fork or knife. It should slide in easily when fully cooked. If the potato is still firm, cook for an additional minute and recheck.

    1. Let It Cool

    Allow the potato to sit for a minute or two after microwaving, as it will be very hot.

    Cut the potato open and fluff the insides with a fork. Add your favorite toppings such as butter, sour cream, cheese, or herbs, and enjoy your perfectly microwaved potato.

