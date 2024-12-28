Microwaving a potato is a quick and easy way to prepare a delicious side dish or base for your meal. Follow these steps to achieve a perfectly cooked potato in minutes. Here is how to cook a potato in the microwave.
- Choose the Right Potato
Select a medium-sized potato, such as a russet or Yukon Gold. Ensure it is firm and free of blemishes or sprouts.
- Wash and Prepare the Potato
Rinse the potato thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt. Use a scrub brush if needed. Pat the potato dry with a clean towel.
- Pierce the Potato
Using a fork, pierce the potato several times on all sides. This prevents it from bursting during cooking by allowing steam to escape.
- Optional: Wrap or Season
- If you prefer a softer skin, wrap the potato in a damp paper towel.
- For added flavor, rub the potato with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt before microwaving.
- Microwave the Potato
- Place the potato directly on the microwave plate.
- Set the microwave to high power and cook for 5–7 minutes for a medium potato.
- After 3 minutes, pause the microwave and turn the potato over to ensure even cooking.
- Check for Doneness
Pierce the potato with a fork or knife. It should slide in easily when fully cooked. If the potato is still firm, cook for an additional minute and recheck.
- Let It Cool
Allow the potato to sit for a minute or two after microwaving, as it will be very hot.
Cut the potato open and fluff the insides with a fork. Add your favorite toppings such as butter, sour cream, cheese, or herbs, and enjoy your perfectly microwaved potato.
