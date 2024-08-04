Beef liver stew is a hearty and nutritious dish, rich in essential nutrients and full of robust flavors. Cooking beef liver can seem daunting, but with the right approach, you can create a flavorful and tender stew that highlights the unique taste of liver.

Beef liver is packed with vitamins and minerals, including iron and vitamin A, making it a nutritious addition to your diet. When cooked properly, liver can have a tender texture and a rich flavor. This stew combines liver with vegetables and spices to create a comforting and satisfying meal. Here is how to cook beef liver stew.

Ingredients

1 lb beef liver

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, sliced

2 potatoes, cubed

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup beef broth

1 cup tomato sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the Beef Liver Rinse the beef liver under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels.

Remove any membranes or connective tissue from the liver. Cut it into bite-sized pieces. Soak the Liver To reduce the strong flavor, soak the liver in milk for 30 minutes to 1 hour. This step is optional but can help tenderize the liver and mellow its taste.

After soaking, drain the liver and pat it dry. Brown the Liver Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Add the liver pieces and cook until browned on all sides. This should take about 5 minutes. Remove the liver from the pot and set it aside. Cook the Vegetables In the same pot, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.

Add the diced onion and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes.

Stir in the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant. Add Carrots, Potatoes, and Bell Pepper Add the sliced carrots, cubed potatoes, and diced bell pepper to the pot. Stir to combine with the onions and garlic. Combine Stew Ingredients Return the browned liver to the pot.

Pour in the beef broth and tomato sauce. Stir in the soy sauce, dried thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper. Simmer the Stew Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Cover the pot and let the stew simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the liver is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Stir occasionally. Adjust Seasoning Taste the stew and adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.

Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.

Serve the stew hot with crusty bread or over a bed of rice.

Also Read: How To Clean Your Womb