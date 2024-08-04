Close Menu
    How To Cook Beef Liver Stew

    Beef liver stew is a hearty and nutritious dish, rich in essential nutrients and full of robust flavors. Cooking beef liver can seem daunting, but with the right approach, you can create a flavorful and tender stew that highlights the unique taste of liver.

    Beef liver is packed with vitamins and minerals, including iron and vitamin A, making it a nutritious addition to your diet. When cooked properly, liver can have a tender texture and a rich flavor. This stew combines liver with vegetables and spices to create a comforting and satisfying meal. Here is how to cook beef liver stew.

    Ingredients

    • 1 lb beef liver
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 large onion, diced
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced
    • 2 carrots, sliced
    • 2 potatoes, cubed
    • 1 bell pepper, diced
    • 1 cup beef broth
    • 1 cup tomato sauce
    • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
    • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Beef Liver
      • Rinse the beef liver under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels.
      • Remove any membranes or connective tissue from the liver. Cut it into bite-sized pieces.
    2. Soak the Liver
      • To reduce the strong flavor, soak the liver in milk for 30 minutes to 1 hour. This step is optional but can help tenderize the liver and mellow its taste.
      • After soaking, drain the liver and pat it dry.
    3. Brown the Liver
      • Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
      • Add the liver pieces and cook until browned on all sides. This should take about 5 minutes. Remove the liver from the pot and set it aside.
    4. Cook the Vegetables
      • In the same pot, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
      • Add the diced onion and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes.
      • Stir in the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant.
    5. Add Carrots, Potatoes, and Bell Pepper
      • Add the sliced carrots, cubed potatoes, and diced bell pepper to the pot. Stir to combine with the onions and garlic.
    6. Combine Stew Ingredients
      • Return the browned liver to the pot.
      • Pour in the beef broth and tomato sauce. Stir in the soy sauce, dried thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper.
    7. Simmer the Stew
      • Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.
      • Cover the pot and let the stew simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the liver is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Stir occasionally.
    8. Adjust Seasoning
      • Taste the stew and adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.
      • Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.
      • Serve the stew hot with crusty bread or over a bed of rice.

