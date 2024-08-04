Beef liver stew is a hearty and nutritious dish, rich in essential nutrients and full of robust flavors. Cooking beef liver can seem daunting, but with the right approach, you can create a flavorful and tender stew that highlights the unique taste of liver.
Beef liver is packed with vitamins and minerals, including iron and vitamin A, making it a nutritious addition to your diet. When cooked properly, liver can have a tender texture and a rich flavor. This stew combines liver with vegetables and spices to create a comforting and satisfying meal. Here is how to cook beef liver stew.
Ingredients
- 1 lb beef liver
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 carrots, sliced
- 2 potatoes, cubed
- 1 bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup beef broth
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Prepare the Beef Liver
- Rinse the beef liver under cold water and pat it dry with paper towels.
- Remove any membranes or connective tissue from the liver. Cut it into bite-sized pieces.
- Soak the Liver
- To reduce the strong flavor, soak the liver in milk for 30 minutes to 1 hour. This step is optional but can help tenderize the liver and mellow its taste.
- After soaking, drain the liver and pat it dry.
- Brown the Liver
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Add the liver pieces and cook until browned on all sides. This should take about 5 minutes. Remove the liver from the pot and set it aside.
- Cook the Vegetables
- In the same pot, add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
- Add the diced onion and cook until softened, about 3-4 minutes.
- Stir in the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant.
- Add Carrots, Potatoes, and Bell Pepper
- Add the sliced carrots, cubed potatoes, and diced bell pepper to the pot. Stir to combine with the onions and garlic.
- Combine Stew Ingredients
- Return the browned liver to the pot.
- Pour in the beef broth and tomato sauce. Stir in the soy sauce, dried thyme, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Simmer the Stew
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.
- Cover the pot and let the stew simmer for about 30-40 minutes, or until the liver is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Stir occasionally.
- Adjust Seasoning
- Taste the stew and adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.
- Garnish with fresh parsley if desired.
- Serve the stew hot with crusty bread or over a bed of rice.
