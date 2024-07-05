Chicken pie is a comforting and versatile dish that combines tender chicken, savory vegetables, and a flaky pastry crust. Whether you’re looking to impress your family on a cozy evening or preparing a dish for a gathering, chicken pie is a classic choice that never fails to satisfy. Here’s a straightforward recipe to guide you on how to cook chicken pie at home.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked chicken, diced or shredded

1 cup mixed vegetables (such as peas, carrots, and corn)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup milk or cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1 package of store-bought pie crust or homemade pie crust dough

1 egg, beaten (for egg wash)

Instructions

Prepare the Filling In a large skillet or frying pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, sautéing until softened and fragrant, about 3-4 minutes.

Add the mixed vegetables to the skillet and cook for another 3-4 minutes until they are slightly tender.

Stir in the cooked chicken and mix well with the vegetables. Make the Sauce Sprinkle the flour over the chicken and vegetable mixture, stirring continuously to coat evenly. Cook for 1-2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste.

Gradually pour in the chicken broth and milk or cream, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens and comes to a gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and let the filling cool slightly. Assemble the Pie Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Roll out half of the pie crust dough and line a pie dish with it. Trim any excess dough hanging over the edges.

Pour the cooled chicken and vegetable filling into the pie crust-lined dish, spreading it evenly. Top and Bake Roll out the remaining pie crust dough and place it over the filling. Trim and crimp the edges to seal the pie.

Brush the top crust with beaten egg to give it a golden sheen when baked.

Make a few small slits on the top crust to allow steam to escape during baking. Bake the Pie Place the pie on a baking sheet (to catch any drips) and bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

Remove the chicken pie from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. Enjoy this comforting meal on its own or with a side salad for a complete dinner.

Also Read: How To Care For Animals