How To Cook Frozen Prawns: A Step-By-Step Guide

Frozen prawns are a convenient and versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Whether you’re preparing a quick weeknight meal or a gourmet dinner, knowing how to cook frozen prawns properly will ensure they turn out flavorful and succulent. This guide will take you through the steps on how to cook frozen prawns, covering everything from defrosting to different cooking methods.

Defrosting Frozen Prawns

The Best Way to Defrost Prawns

Place the frozen prawns in a bowl and cover it. Let them thaw in the refrigerator for 8-12 hours or overnight.

For a quicker option, place the prawns in a sealed plastic bag and submerge them in cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes until the prawns are thawed.

Preparing Prawns for Cooking

Cleaning and Deveining Prawns

Peel off the shells, leaving the tails intact if desired for presentation.

Use a small knife to make a slit along the back of each prawn and remove the dark vein. Rinse the prawns under cold water.

Cooking Methods

Boiling Prawns

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes until they turn pink and opaque.

Drain the prawns and cool them in an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

Sautéing Prawns

Heat a tablespoon of oil or butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the prawns in a single layer and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until pink and opaque.

Season with salt, pepper, and any other desired spices.

Grilling Prawns

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

Thread the prawns onto skewers to prevent them from falling through the grill grates.

Grill the prawns for 2-3 minutes on each side until they are pink and opaque.

Baking Prawns

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

Arrange the prawns in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Bake for 8-10 minutes until the prawns are pink and cooked through.

Flavoring and Serving Ideas

Soak prawns in a marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs for 30 minutes before cooking.

Use paprika, cayenne pepper, or Old Bay seasoning for a spicy kick.

Toss cooked prawns with pasta, olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs.

Add prawns to a fresh salad with avocado, tomatoes, and a citrus vinaigrette.

Serve prawns in tortillas with slaw, avocado, and a squeeze of lime.

