How To Cook Kassler Chops: A Step-By-Step Guide

Kassler chops are a delightful and flavorful dish popular in Germany and other parts of Europe. These tender cuts of pork are typically smoked, which gives them a distinct flavor and makes them a great option for both quick meals and special occasions. If you’re wondering how to cook Kassler chops, follow this simple guide to prepare a savory meal that will impress your guests or satisfy your cravings.

What Are Kassler Chops?

Kassler chops are boneless or bone-in pork cuts that have been brined and smoked. The smoking process adds a depth of flavor, while the brining ensures the pork remains tender and juicy. These chops are typically sold pre-cooked, which makes them easy to prepare at home. The versatility of Kassler chops allows them to be paired with a variety of sides, including potatoes, cabbage, or a fresh salad.

Ingredients:

2 Kassler chops (bone-in or boneless)

2 tablespoons of olive oil or butter

1 onion, finely sliced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of fresh thyme (or dried thyme)

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: ½ cup of white wine or vegetable broth

Fresh herbs for garnish (optional)

Step-by-Step Instructions

Preparing the Kassler Chops

Start by removing the Kassler chops from their packaging and patting them dry with paper towels. This step helps ensure that the surface of the meat will sear nicely during cooking. If the chops are bone-in, check to see if there is any excess fat you’d like to trim off, though some fat adds flavor and tenderness.

Searing the Chops

Heat the olive oil or butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, place the chops in the skillet. Let them cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and have developed a nice sear. Searing the meat will enhance the flavor and texture, so be sure not to rush this step.

Adding Aromatics

Once the chops are seared, reduce the heat to medium and add the sliced onions and minced garlic to the pan. Allow them to sauté for 2-3 minutes until softened and fragrant. These aromatics will infuse the dish with additional flavor and complement the richness of the smoked pork.

Deglazing the Pan

To bring all the flavors together, pour in the white wine or vegetable broth. The liquid will help deglaze the pan, lifting any caramelized bits of meat and aromatics from the bottom. This step is optional, but it helps create a flavorful sauce that can be spooned over the chops when serving.

Simmering the Chops

Once the liquid is added, cover the skillet with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Let the Kassler chops simmer for another 10-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the chops. This gentle cooking process helps the flavors meld together while keeping the pork moist and tender. Check the internal temperature of the chops to ensure they’ve reached 145°F (63°C), the recommended safe temperature for pork.

Once the chops are cooked through, remove them from the skillet. Optionally, garnish with fresh thyme or herbs of your choice. Serve the Kassler chops with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, roasted vegetables, or a simple green salad for a satisfying meal.

Tips

You can also cook Kassler chops in the oven or on the grill. Simply sear them in a hot pan first and then finish cooking in the oven at 350°F (175°C) for 20 minutes.

Experiment with different seasonings, such as smoked paprika or mustard, to add a unique twist to the flavor profile.

If you prefer a slightly crispy exterior, increase the heat slightly during the searing process.

