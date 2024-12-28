Calamari, also known as squid, is a versatile seafood delicacy that can be cooked in a variety of ways, from frying to grilling or even simmering in a sauce. Proper preparation and cooking are key to achieving tender and flavorful calamari. Here is how to cook calamari.

Ingredients

500g calamari (rings, tubes, or whole squid)

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: herbs like parsley or thyme, and spices like paprika or chili flakes

Steps to Cook Calamari

Prepare the Calamari

If you’re working with whole squid, clean it thoroughly by removing the head, internal organs, and cartilage. Peel off the skin if desired. Rinse well under cold water and cut into rings or leave the tubes whole. Choose Your Cooking Method

Calamari can be cooked in several ways depending on your preference:

Sautéed Calamari:

Heat olive oil or butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

Add the calamari and cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring frequently. Avoid overcooking, as calamari turns rubbery if cooked too long.

Squeeze lemon juice over the calamari and season with salt, pepper, and optional herbs or spices.

Grilled Calamari:

Marinate the calamari in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and herbs for 30 minutes.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to high heat.

Cook the calamari for 1–2 minutes on each side until it is opaque and slightly charred.

Fried Calamari:

Coat the calamari rings in a mixture of flour, salt, and pepper or seasoned breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a deep fryer or skillet to 180°C (350°F).

Fry the calamari in small batches for 2–3 minutes until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve with a dipping sauce like tartar or marinara.

Serve calamari immediately for the best texture and flavor. Pair it with a side of fresh salad, crusty bread, or your favorite dipping sauce.

Also Read: How To Comfort Someone Who Lost A Mother