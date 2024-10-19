Mince meat with mixed vegetables is a versatile and hearty dish that’s perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. It combines the savory flavor of minced meat with the freshness of vegetables, making it a nutritious and satisfying meal. Whether you’re using beef, lamb, chicken, or turkey, this recipe is simple to prepare and can be customized to suit your taste. Here is how to cook mince meat with mixed vegetables.

Ingredients

1 pound (450g) minced meat (beef, chicken, turkey, or lamb)

2 cups mixed vegetables (fresh or frozen; options include carrots, peas, bell peppers, and corn)

1 onion, chopped

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika or other spices (optional)

Fresh herbs (like parsley or coriander, for garnish)

Cooked rice, pasta, or bread (for serving)

Instructions

Gather all your ingredients. If using fresh vegetables, chop them into small, even pieces for even cooking. In a large skillet or frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion to the pan and sauté for about 3-4 minutes until it becomes translucent. Then, add the minced garlic and cook for an additional minute until fragrant. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the minced meat to the pan. Break it apart with a wooden spoon and cook until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Ensure there’s no pink meat left. Season the meat with salt, black pepper, and paprika or your choice of spices. Stir well to combine all the flavors. Once the meat is cooked, add the mixed vegetables to the skillet. If using frozen vegetables, there’s no need to thaw them beforehand. Stir everything together and cook for another 5-7 minutes until the vegetables are tender but still vibrant in color. Taste the mixture and adjust the seasoning if needed. You can add more salt, pepper, or spices to suit your preference. Once everything is cooked, remove the skillet from heat. Serve the mince meat and vegetable mixture over cooked rice, pasta, or with bread. Garnish with fresh herbs for added flavor and color.

Tips

Feel free to incorporate additional vegetables like zucchini, spinach, or broccoli for extra nutrition.

This dish is a great way to use up leftover vegetables or meat. Get creative with what you have on hand!

If you enjoy a bit of heat, consider adding chili flakes or a dash of hot sauce while cooking.

