Custard powder is a versatile ingredient used to create a creamy, delicious dessert that can be enjoyed on its own or as part of various dishes. It’s a convenient way to make custard without the need for complex techniques. Here is how to cook custard powder.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons custard powder

2 cups milk (whole or low-fat)

2-4 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

A pinch of salt

Cooking Custard Powder

In a small bowl, combine the custard powder and about ¼ cup of the milk. Stir well to create a smooth paste, ensuring there are no lumps. In a saucepan, pour the remaining milk and add sugar and a pinch of salt. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is warm but not boiling. Once the milk is heated, slowly add the custard paste to the saucepan, whisking continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Continue to cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly. The custard will start to thicken after a few minutes. Once it reaches your desired consistency (usually about 5-7 minutes), remove it from the heat. If desired, stir in the vanilla extract for added flavor. Allow the custard to cool slightly before serving. You can enjoy it warm or chilled. If you prefer a smooth surface, cover it with plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming.

Serving

Custard can be served in various ways:

Serve it in bowls, topped with fruit, whipped cream, or a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Use custard as a filling for tarts, eclairs, or pastries.

Drizzle custard over cakes or puddings for added richness.

