Custard powder is a versatile ingredient used to create a creamy, delicious dessert that can be enjoyed on its own or as part of various dishes. It’s a convenient way to make custard without the need for complex techniques. Here is how to cook custard powder.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons custard powder
- 2 cups milk (whole or low-fat)
- 2-4 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
- A pinch of salt
Cooking Custard Powder
- In a small bowl, combine the custard powder and about ¼ cup of the milk. Stir well to create a smooth paste, ensuring there are no lumps.
- In a saucepan, pour the remaining milk and add sugar and a pinch of salt. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until it is warm but not boiling.
- Once the milk is heated, slowly add the custard paste to the saucepan, whisking continuously to prevent lumps from forming.
- Continue to cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly. The custard will start to thicken after a few minutes. Once it reaches your desired consistency (usually about 5-7 minutes), remove it from the heat.
- If desired, stir in the vanilla extract for added flavor.
- Allow the custard to cool slightly before serving. You can enjoy it warm or chilled. If you prefer a smooth surface, cover it with plastic wrap to prevent a skin from forming.
Serving
Custard can be served in various ways:
- Serve it in bowls, topped with fruit, whipped cream, or a sprinkle of nutmeg.
- Use custard as a filling for tarts, eclairs, or pastries.
- Drizzle custard over cakes or puddings for added richness.
