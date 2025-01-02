Samp, made from dried corn kernels, is a hearty and nutritious dish enjoyed in many cultures. While it is traditionally soaked overnight for faster cooking, you can prepare samp without soaking by adjusting the cooking time. Here’s how to cook samp without soaking while ensuring it turns out soft and flavorful.

Ingredients

2 cups of samp

6 cups of water (or more as needed)

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

Optional: butter, milk, or stock for added flavor

Instructions

Rinse the Samp

Place the samp in a colander or bowl and rinse it thoroughly under cold running water. Remove any debris or husks you find during this process.

Use a Large Pot

Add the rinsed samp to a large pot. The pot should have enough space to allow the samp to expand during cooking.

Add Water and Begin Cooking

Pour in about 6 cups of water, ensuring the samp is fully submerged. Place the pot on the stove over medium-high heat and bring the water to a boil.

Reduce Heat and Simmer

Once the water boils, reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with a lid and let the samp simmer gently. Cooking without soaking will require about 2.5 to 3 hours for the samp to become soft.

Stir Occasionally

Stir the samp every 20–30 minutes to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Check the water level regularly and add more hot water if necessary to keep the samp submerged.

Add Salt or Flavoring (Optional)

About an hour before the samp is fully cooked, add salt or seasonings of your choice. For extra flavor, you can replace some of the water with stock or add a knob of butter.

Test for Doneness

Check the samp by tasting a few kernels. It should be soft and tender but not mushy. Continue cooking if needed, adding water as necessary.

Serve

Once the samp is cooked to your liking, drain any excess liquid (if desired). Serve it as a side dish, or mix in milk and butter for a creamy texture. Samp pairs well with stews, curries, or braised meat.

Tips

Pressure Cooker Option : If you have a pressure cooker, use it to significantly reduce cooking time. Simply follow the same steps but cook under pressure for about 40–50 minutes.

: If you have a pressure cooker, use it to significantly reduce cooking time. Simply follow the same steps but cook under pressure for about 40–50 minutes. Additions : You can enhance the dish by stirring in sautéed onions, garlic, or herbs after cooking.

: You can enhance the dish by stirring in sautéed onions, garlic, or herbs after cooking. Storage: Leftover samp can be refrigerated for up to three days and reheated with a little water or stock.

