Tastic rice is a popular South African brand known for its quality and versatility. Whether you’re preparing a simple side dish or a hearty meal, cooking Tastic rice is straightforward and rewarding. With a few tips and techniques, you can achieve perfectly cooked rice every time. Here is how to cook tastic rice.

Ingredients

1 cup Tastic rice (white or brown)

2 cups water (for white rice) or 2.5 cups water (for brown rice)

Salt to taste

Optional: butter or oil for flavor

Preparation

Start by rinsing the rice under cold water in a fine mesh strainer. This removes excess starch and prevents the rice from becoming sticky. Rinse until the water runs clear. For white Tastic rice, use a 1:2 ratio of rice to water (1 cup of rice to 2 cups of water). For brown rice, use 1:2.5 (1 cup of rice to 2.5 cups of water). In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a rolling boil. If desired, add a pinch of salt and a tablespoon of butter or oil for extra flavor. Once the water is boiling, carefully add the rinsed rice. Stir once to ensure the rice is evenly distributed in the water. Reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, and let the rice simmer. For white rice, cook for about 10-12 minutes; for brown rice, cook for about 30-35 minutes. Avoid lifting the lid during cooking, as this lets steam escape. After the cooking time, check if the rice has absorbed all the water. If it’s still a bit hard, cover it again and cook for a few more minutes. Once done, remove the saucepan from heat. Let it sit, covered, for another 5 minutes to steam. Then, use a fork to fluff the rice gently, separating the grains. Your Tastic rice is now ready to be served. It pairs well with a variety of dishes, including curries, stews, or grilled meats.

Tips

Experiment with adding herbs, spices, or broth instead of water for added flavor.

Leftover rice can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat gently in the microwave or on the stovetop with a splash of water.

Consider cooking a larger batch of rice. It freezes well, making it easy to have on hand for quick meals.

