Tastic rice is a popular South African brand known for its quality and versatility. Whether you’re preparing a simple side dish or a hearty meal, cooking Tastic rice is straightforward and rewarding. With a few tips and techniques, you can achieve perfectly cooked rice every time. Here is how to cook tastic rice.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Tastic rice (white or brown)
- 2 cups water (for white rice) or 2.5 cups water (for brown rice)
- Salt to taste
- Optional: butter or oil for flavor
Preparation
- Start by rinsing the rice under cold water in a fine mesh strainer. This removes excess starch and prevents the rice from becoming sticky. Rinse until the water runs clear.
- For white Tastic rice, use a 1:2 ratio of rice to water (1 cup of rice to 2 cups of water). For brown rice, use 1:2.5 (1 cup of rice to 2.5 cups of water).
- In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a rolling boil. If desired, add a pinch of salt and a tablespoon of butter or oil for extra flavor.
- Once the water is boiling, carefully add the rinsed rice. Stir once to ensure the rice is evenly distributed in the water.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a tight-fitting lid, and let the rice simmer. For white rice, cook for about 10-12 minutes; for brown rice, cook for about 30-35 minutes. Avoid lifting the lid during cooking, as this lets steam escape.
- After the cooking time, check if the rice has absorbed all the water. If it’s still a bit hard, cover it again and cook for a few more minutes.
- Once done, remove the saucepan from heat. Let it sit, covered, for another 5 minutes to steam. Then, use a fork to fluff the rice gently, separating the grains.
- Your Tastic rice is now ready to be served. It pairs well with a variety of dishes, including curries, stews, or grilled meats.
Tips
- Experiment with adding herbs, spices, or broth instead of water for added flavor.
- Leftover rice can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat gently in the microwave or on the stovetop with a splash of water.
- Consider cooking a larger batch of rice. It freezes well, making it easy to have on hand for quick meals.
