How To Create A Group Email In Outlook

Creating a group email in Outlook is a convenient way to communicate with multiple people at once without having to type each address every time. Whether you are organising a team, managing family communication, or coordinating a project, a contact group helps you send messages faster and more efficiently. Outlook makes the process simple, and once your group is set up, you can use it for emails, calendar invitations, and shared updates.

Opening Outlook and Accessing the People Section

Start by opening Outlook on your computer or phone. On the desktop version, look for the People icon at the bottom left of the window. This section contains all your contacts and allows you to create and manage groups. If you are using the mobile app, tap the menu and select People or Contacts, depending on your version. This is where you will build your group. Creating a New Contact Group

In the People section on desktop, click New Contact Group at the top. This opens a new window where you can name your group. Choose a clear name like “Work Team,” “Family Updates,” or “Project A Members” so you can easily identify it later. On the mobile app, look for the Create New Group or New Contact List option. The name you choose will appear whenever you send an email to the entire group. Adding Members to the Group

Once you have named the group, the next step is adding members. Click Add Members and choose whether to add them from your Outlook Contacts, Address Book, or by typing email addresses manually. If you are on mobile, tap the option to add contacts and select names from your phone or Outlook list. You can add as many people as you want, and Outlook will automatically store these addresses under your group name. Saving the Group for Future Use

After adding all the members, click Save & Close to store the group. On the mobile app, tap Save or Done. Your new group will now appear in your contact list. You can always reopen it to add or remove members as your needs change. Sending an Email to the Group

To email your group, open a new message in Outlook and type the group name in the To field. Outlook will suggest it automatically. Select it, and all members will be included. You can now write your message as usual, and Outlook will handle the rest.

Also Read: How To Cook Goat Meat