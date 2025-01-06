The Capitec banking app makes managing multiple accounts easy by allowing you to link or create additional accounts. Whether you need a secondary account for budgeting, savings, or specific financial goals, the process is straightforward. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to create another account on the Capitec app.

Open the Capitec App

Launch the Capitec app on your smartphone. Ensure you have an active internet connection and that the app is updated to the latest version.

Log in to Your Profile

Enter your remote PIN to log in securely to your existing Capitec app profile.

Navigate to the Accounts Section

Once logged in, locate the Accounts tab on the app’s main dashboard. This section displays all your existing accounts.

Select Add an Account

Look for an option like Add Account or Open New Account. Depending on the app version, this might be in the menu or listed under account management options.

Choose the Type of Account

You will be prompted to select the type of account you want to create. Options may include:

A savings plan

A fixed deposit

A flexible savings account

Choose the account type that suits your needs and proceed.

Review and Confirm Details

Follow the prompts to set up your new account. You may need to:

Confirm your personal details (already saved on the app).

Accept the terms and conditions associated with the new account type.

Create a Nickname (Optional)

For easy identification, you can assign a nickname to your new account. For instance, you might call it “Holiday Savings” or “Groceries Budget.”

Complete the Setup

Once you’ve filled in the required details, submit your request. The app will confirm that your new account has been successfully created.

Access the New Account

Return to the Accounts tab to view your newly created account. It will now appear alongside your other accounts. You can start transferring funds or managing it as needed.

