How To Create A Group In Outlook

Creating a group in Outlook helps streamline communication, especially for teams or regular contacts. Groups enable you to send emails, schedule meetings, and share files with multiple people simultaneously. Here’s how you can create a group in Outlook.

Open Outlook

Launch the Outlook application on your desktop or access Outlook via a web browser. Make sure you’re signed in with your Microsoft account.

Navigate to Groups

In the desktop version, locate the navigation pane on the left side of the screen. Scroll down and click on Groups. For the web version, click on the app launcher (grid icon) and select People.

Start Creating a New Group

For the desktop app, right-click on Groups in the navigation pane and select New Group .

in the navigation pane and select . In the web version, click New Group at the top of the People page.

Set the Group Name and Description

Choose a unique name for your group. The system will check its availability to ensure no duplicates. Add a description to explain the group’s purpose or function.

Adjust Privacy Settings

Choose between:

Public : Anyone in your organization can join and view group content.

: Anyone in your organization can join and view group content. Private: Only members can view group content, and joining requires approval or an invitation.

Add Members

Enter the email addresses of the people you want to add to the group. You can add them manually or select contacts from your address book.

Configure Email Options

Decide whether group members should receive a copy of group emails in their personal inboxes. This is useful if members prefer to stay updated without checking the group folder frequently.

Finalize and Save

Click Create to finalize the group. Outlook will automatically set up the group and notify added members.

Managing the Group

Once the group is created, you can:

Add or Remove Members : Go to the group settings to modify the member list.

: Go to the group settings to modify the member list. Assign Roles : Designate specific members as owners or moderators for additional management capabilities.

: Designate specific members as owners or moderators for additional management capabilities. Collaborate: Use the group email address for communication, schedule group meetings, or share files directly within the group space.

