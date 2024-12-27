Closing a WhatsApp group is a straightforward process but requires you to be the group admin. Closing a group involves removing all members and deleting the group from your WhatsApp. Here’s how to close a WhatsApp group.

Open the Group Chat

Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

Navigate to the group you want to close and open the chat.

Remove Members

Tap on the group name at the top of the chat screen to access the group settings.

Scroll down to the list of members.

For each member, tap their name, select Remove [Member’s Name], and confirm.

Exit the Group

Once all members have been removed, go back to the group settings.

Scroll down and tap Exit Group. This action will remove you from the group as well.

Delete the Group

After exiting, the group will appear under your chats with a label stating you’ve exited.

Tap and hold the group in your chats list (on Android) or swipe left on the group name (on iPhone).

Select Delete Group, and confirm the deletion.

Also Read: How To Clean Mold From A Ceiling