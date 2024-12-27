Close Menu
    How To Close A WhatsApp Group

    Closing a WhatsApp group is a straightforward process but requires you to be the group admin. Closing a group involves removing all members and deleting the group from your WhatsApp. Here’s how to close a WhatsApp group.

    1. Open the Group Chat
    • Launch WhatsApp on your phone.
    • Navigate to the group you want to close and open the chat.
    1. Remove Members
    • Tap on the group name at the top of the chat screen to access the group settings.
    • Scroll down to the list of members.
    • For each member, tap their name, select Remove [Member’s Name], and confirm.
    1. Exit the Group
    • Once all members have been removed, go back to the group settings.
    • Scroll down and tap Exit Group. This action will remove you from the group as well.
    1. Delete the Group
    • After exiting, the group will appear under your chats with a label stating you’ve exited.
    • Tap and hold the group in your chats list (on Android) or swipe left on the group name (on iPhone).
    • Select Delete Group, and confirm the deletion.

