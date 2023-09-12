How to Link Payoneer to M-Pesa for Seamless Transactions

Linking your Payoneer account to M-Pesa opens up a world of convenient cross-border financial transactions. Whether you’re a freelancer receiving payments or an entrepreneur expanding your business, this guide will walk you through the steps how to link Payoneer to M-Pesa.
Step 1: Ensure Eligibility
Before you begin, make sure you meet these eligibility criteria:
- You have an active Payoneer account.
- You reside in a country where Payoneer’s services are available.
- You have an M-Pesa account registered in your name.
Step 2: Log into Your Payoneer Account
- Visit the Payoneer website (www.payoneer.com) and log in to your account using your username and password.
Step 3: Access the Global Payment Service
- After logging in, go to the “Receive” menu and select “Global Payment Service.”
Step 4: Retrieve M-Pesa Account Details
- In the Global Payment Service section, you’ll find receiving accounts for various currencies, including Kenyan Shillings (KES). Note down the bank details provided for KES.
Step 5: Log into Your M-Pesa Account
- On your mobile device, open the M-Pesa menu.
- Navigate to “Lipa na M-Pesa” or “Pay Bill,” depending on your M-Pesa menu version.
- Choose the “Pay Bill” option.
Step 6: Enter Business Number
- When prompted for the business number, enter Payoneer’s Lipa na M-Pesa Pay Bill number. This number might vary, so it’s crucial to check Payoneer’s official website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information.
Step 7: Enter Account Number
- Enter your Payoneer account number as the account number. This is a unique number provided by Payoneer when you signed up for your account.
Step 8: Enter Payment Amount
- Enter the amount you wish to transfer from M-Pesa to your Payoneer account.
Step 9: Confirm and Complete the Transaction
- Review the details to ensure accuracy.
- Enter your M-Pesa PIN to authorize the transaction.
- You’ll receive a confirmation message from M-Pesa once the transaction is successful.
Step 10: Wait for Funds to Reflect
- It may take some time for the funds to appear in your Payoneer account, typically within a few hours to a day, but this can vary.
Step 11: Check Payoneer Account
- Log in to your Payoneer account and verify that the funds have been received.
Step 12: Start Transacting
- With your Payoneer account linked to M-Pesa, you can now use it for various financial transactions, including receiving payments, making online purchases, or transferring funds.
Important Tips:
- Keep your Payoneer account details confidential to prevent unauthorized access.
- Ensure you use the correct Payoneer Pay Bill number and account number when making transactions.
- Contact both Payoneer and M-Pesa customer support for assistance or inquiries.
Now that you’ve successfully linked your Payoneer account to M-Pesa, you can enjoy the convenience of seamless cross-border transactions for your financial needs. That is how to link Payoneer to M-Pesa.
