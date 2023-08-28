How to Link PayPal with M-Pesa: A Simple Guide

Linking your PayPal account to M-Pesa can provide you with a convenient way to transfer funds between these two platforms.

This integration enables you to seamlessly move money from your PayPal balance to your M-Pesa account.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to link PayPal with M-Pesa:

Step 1: Ensure Eligibility

Before proceeding, make sure you have a PayPal account and an active M-Pesa account.

Step 2: Log In to PayPal

Open your web browser and go to the PayPal website (www.paypal.com). Log in to your PayPal account using your credentials.

Step 3: Access Wallet

Once logged in, locate and click on the “Wallet” tab. This is usually found near the top of the page.

Step 4: Link a Card or Bank

Under the “Wallet” section, click on “Link a bank or card.”

Step 5: Choose Bank Account

From the options provided, select “Bank Account.” Enter the details of your M-Pesa account. This includes the account name, account number, and bank code.

Step 6: Confirm Account

PayPal will prompt you to review and confirm the account details you’ve entered. Make sure all the information is accurate, then click “Link Bank Account.”

Step 7: Verify Account

PayPal will make a small deposit into your M-Pesa account to verify its authenticity. Check your M-Pesa account for the deposit amount and enter it in the PayPal verification section.

Step 8: Confirm Linking

Once the verification is successful, PayPal will confirm that your M-Pesa account is linked.

Step 9: Transfer Funds

To transfer funds from your PayPal account to M-Pesa, log in to PayPal. Navigate to the “Transfer to your bank” option. Choose your M-Pesa account as the destination and specify the amount you wish to transfer. Follow the prompts to complete the transfer. Step 10: Receive Funds on M-Pesa

Check your M-Pesa account for the transferred funds. You should receive a notification confirming the transfer.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to link your PayPal account to your M-Pesa account, facilitating easy transfers between the two platforms. Remember that fees and currency conversion rates may apply, so be sure to review the terms before making any transfers. Please note that the steps may slightly vary based on updates and changes to the platforms.

