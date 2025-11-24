How To Delete A Beneficiary On The Absa App

Managing your banking details efficiently helps keep your account organised and secure. Over time, you may save beneficiaries that you no longer use, or you might want to remove old payment details to avoid mistakes. The Absa app makes it possible to delete beneficiaries, but the option can be slightly hidden if you are not familiar with the layout. Understanding where to find these settings allows you to tidy up your payment list quickly and safely. The guide below explains simple steps to help you delete a beneficiary on the Absa mobile app with confidence.

Start by Logging Into the Absa App

Open the Absa mobile banking app on your smartphone and sign in using your PIN, biometrics or password. Make sure you are using a secure internet connection, especially when handling sensitive banking information. Once inside your profile, the home screen will display your accounts and main menu options. Navigate to the Beneficiaries Section

To find your beneficiary list, tap on the “Payments” option from the main menu. This leads you to several payment-related features. Look for the “Manage Beneficiaries” or “My Beneficiaries” tab, depending on your app version. This section stores all saved contacts you have used for EFT payments. Select the Beneficiary You Want to Delete

Scroll through your list until you find the beneficiary you want to remove. Tap on their name to open more details. This page usually shows the account number, bank details and payment references linked to that beneficiary. Make sure you have selected the correct one to avoid deleting a useful contact by mistake. Use the Edit or Options Menu to Remove the Beneficiary

Once you open the beneficiary details, look for the menu button, usually represented by three dots or an “Edit” option. Tapping this brings up additional actions. You should see a “Delete Beneficiary” or “Remove” option. Select it and confirm your decision when the app asks for confirmation. This step ensures that deletions are intentional and helps prevent accidental changes. Authenticate the Deletion for Security

For safety reasons, the Absa app may ask you to authenticate the deletion using your PIN or biometrics. This extra layer of security protects your account from unauthorized changes. Once approved, the beneficiary will be permanently removed from your list. Refresh and Check Your Updated List

After deleting, refresh the page or return to the beneficiary list to confirm the removal. If the name no longer appears, the deletion was successful. Keeping your list updated prevents confusion and makes future payments faster and safer.

