How to Delete a Collection on TikTok: A Step-by-Step Guide

TikTok collections are a convenient way to organize and save your favorite videos on the platform. However, if you want to clean up your collections or remove one entirely, it’s a straightforward process. Here’s how to delete a collection on TikTok:

Step 1: Open the TikTok App

Begin by opening the TikTok app on your mobile device and ensuring that you are logged in to your TikTok account.

Step 2: Access Your Profile

Tap on your profile picture or icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your TikTok profile.

Step 3: Go to Your Collections

Once on your profile, tap the “Collections” tab just below your profile picture. This tab displays all the collections you have created.

Step 4: Select the Collection to Delete

Scroll through your collections and tap on the collection you want to delete. This will open the collection, displaying the videos it contains.

Step 5: Tap on the Three Dots

In the upper-right corner of the collection, you will see three dots (an ellipsis).

Also Read: How Much Are TikTok Gifts Worth? A Guide to In-App Gifting

Tap on these dots to access the collection’s options.

Step 6: Choose ‘Delete Collection’

From the options menu that appears, select “Delete Collection.” TikTok will then ask you to confirm your decision.

Step 7: Confirm Deletion

A confirmation message will appear, asking if you are sure you want to delete the collection. Confirm your choice by tapping “Delete” once again.

Collection Deleted

Congratulations! You’ve successfully deleted the collection on TikTok, and it will no longer appear on your profile.

Important Note: Deleting a collection will remove all the videos within it. If you wish to keep any of the videos, you should consider saving them to another collection before deleting the original one.

Deleting a collection on TikTok is a simple process that allows you to manage your saved videos and keep your profile organized. Remember that deleted collections and videos cannot be recovered, so be sure to confirm your decision before proceeding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...