Deleting a YouTube video may be necessary when you no longer want certain content on your channel, need to remove outdated information or simply want to tidy up your uploads. Whether you use a phone, tablet or computer, YouTube allows you to delete any video you previously uploaded as long as you are signed into the correct account. Understanding where your videos are stored and how to access your creator tools makes the process quick and straightforward. This article explains how to delete a YouTube video in clear, numbered sections to help you follow each stage confidently.

Knowing Where Your Uploaded Videos Are Stored

All your uploaded videos are kept under the YouTube Studio section of your account. YouTube Studio is the control centre where creators manage videos, edit settings, track analytics and delete content. Whether you use the YouTube app or a browser, you always go through YouTube Studio when you want to remove a video permanently.

Deleting a Video on the YouTube Mobile App

If you prefer using your phone, the app gives you a simple way to remove videos. After opening YouTube Studio, you go to your content section where all your uploads appear in a list. From here, you select the video you want to delete, open the options menu and choose the delete function. The app will ask for confirmation because deletion is permanent and cannot be undone once completed.

Deleting a Video on a Computer Using YouTube Studio

When working on a computer, the YouTube Studio website offers a clear layout for managing your uploads. You open the content tab, locate the video you no longer want and click the menu next to it. The delete option appears immediately, and after confirming your decision, the video is removed from your channel. This method is ideal when handling multiple videos because the desktop view displays more details at once.

Removing Multiple Videos at Once

YouTube Studio also provides a bulk action feature that lets you delete several videos simultaneously. You simply select multiple videos using the checkboxes next to each title, then choose delete from the action menu. This is useful when cleaning up old uploads or reorganising your channel quickly without deleting videos one by one.

Understanding Permanent Deletion

Once you delete a video, YouTube does not store it in a temporary trash folder. The removal is permanent, and viewers cannot access the video through direct links or playlists. Before confirming deletion, make sure you have downloaded a copy if you want to keep the content for future use. This helps prevent accidental loss of valuable footage or memories.

Updating Playlists and Links After Deletion

If a deleted video was part of a playlist or shared through links, those spots will show an unavailable video message. You may need to update your playlists, descriptions or external links to maintain a clean, professional look on your channel. Removing broken links also improves viewer experience and keeps your content organised.

Keeping Your Channel Organised Going Forward

Regularly reviewing your uploads ensures your channel stays relevant and tidy. By knowing how to delete videos confidently, you maintain control over what represents your brand or personal profile. Deleting old videos, replacing outdated content and keeping your uploads current helps your channel remain appealing to viewers.

