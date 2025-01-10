How To Disconnect Devices From A Router

Managing the devices connected to your Wi-Fi network is essential for maintaining security and improving internet performance. If you suspect unauthorized access or simply want to limit the number of connected devices, you can easily disconnect devices from your router. Here is how to disconnect devices from router.

Methods to Disconnect Devices from a Router

Access the Router’s Admin Panel Connect to your Wi-Fi network.

Open a web browser and type your router’s IP address (commonly 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1 ) into the address bar.

or ) into the address bar. Enter the admin username and password (check your router label or manual if unsure). Identify Connected Devices Once logged in, navigate to the Device List , Connected Devices , or Attached Devices section.

, , or section. Review the list of devices connected to your network. Devices are usually identified by their name, IP address, and MAC address. Disconnect Devices Manually Select the device you want to disconnect.

Look for an option like Block , Remove , or Disconnect and confirm your action.

, , or and confirm your action. Some routers allow you to disable internet access for specific devices without removing them completely. Change the Wi-Fi Password Go to the Wireless Settings or Wi-Fi Settings section.

or section. Change your Wi-Fi password and save the changes.

This will disconnect all devices, and only those with the new password can reconnect. Use MAC Address Filtering Enable MAC Filtering in the security settings.

in the security settings. Add the MAC addresses of devices you want to block or allow.

Save the settings to prevent specific devices from connecting. Use Router Mobile Apps Many modern routers come with dedicated apps (e.g., TP-Link Tether , Netgear Nighthawk , Huawei AI Life ).

, , ). Open the app, log in, and view connected devices.

Select a device and choose the option to block or disconnect it. Restart the Router Unplug the router’s power cord for about 10 seconds and plug it back in.

This temporarily disconnects all devices, but they can reconnect if they have the password.

Tips

Regularly check connected devices to spot unfamiliar connections.

Use a guest network for visitors to keep your main network secure.

for visitors to keep your main network secure. Keep your router’s firmware updated to enhance security.

Also Read: How To Delete Pinterest Account