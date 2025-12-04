How To Download A Statement From The Standard Bank App

Downloading your bank statement from the Standard Bank app is a convenient way to track your spending, manage your finances and access documents needed for applications or verification. The process is simple once you know where to find the options within the app. This guide explains how to download your statement quickly and clearly, using easy steps that work on most Android and iPhone devices.

Opening the Standard Bank App and Signing In

Start by locating the Standard Bank mobile app on your phone and opening it. Enter your username and password or use fingerprint or facial recognition if you have enabled it. Once you are signed in, you will land on your dashboard where all your linked accounts are displayed. Make sure your internet connection is stable so the app can load your statements properly.

Selecting the Account You Want the Statement For

Your dashboard will show your cheque, savings or credit accounts. Tap the specific account you want a statement for. This opens your account details page where you can see your balance, recent transactions and menu options. The statement option is usually located within this section, so make sure you have opened the correct account before proceeding.

Navigating to the Statements Menu

On the account page, look for a menu option labelled “Documents”, “Statements”, “Download statement” or something similar, depending on your app version. Tap this option to open the statement section. Here you will find options to view, download or email your statement, as well as select your preferred date range.

Choosing the Date Range for Your Statement

The app will allow you to choose the statement period you want. You can select a specific month, a range of months or a custom date period. Pick the period that suits the purpose you need the statement for. Once you select the dates, the app will generate a preview or move directly to the download option.

Downloading and Saving the Statement

After choosing the date range, tap the “Download”, “Save”, or “Export as PDF” button. The app will generate a PDF file of your statement. On Android, it usually saves in your Downloads folder. On iPhone, it may ask where you want to save it, such as Files, iCloud or on your device. Wait for the download to complete before closing the app.

Accessing and Sharing Your Downloaded Statement

Once your statement is downloaded, you can open it from your phone’s file manager or notifications panel. From there, you can share it via email, WhatsApp or upload it to applications where it is required. Always check that the PDF opens correctly and shows the correct dates before sending or using it for verification.

Also Read: How To Delete Incognito History