How To Draw Goku Easily

Drawing Goku, the iconic character from the “Dragon Ball” series, can seem intimidating at first, but with a few simple steps, you can create your own version of this beloved hero. Here is how to draw Goku easy.

Materials

Before you start, ensure you have the right materials. You’ll need a pencil, eraser, paper, and some colored pencils or markers for finishing touches. Having a reference image of Goku will also help guide your drawing.

Basic Shapes

Begin by sketching basic shapes to outline Goku’s head and body. Use a circle for the head and a vertical oval for the body. This helps create the proportions and positions correctly. For his limbs, use simple lines and ovals; this will make it easier to define the shapes later.

Outline the Head

Once you have the basic shapes, refine the head. Draw a horizontal line across the middle of the circle to place Goku’s eyes. His eyes are large and expressive, so sketch the outlines of them along with his eyebrows. Add the ears on either side of the head, then refine the jawline to give him a more defined chin.

Facial Features

Focus on Goku’s facial features. For the eyes, draw the irises and pupils, making sure they look determined. Add his trademark spiky hair by creating pointed shapes that extend from the top of his head. Goku’s hair is one of his most recognizable features, so don’t hesitate to emphasize its volume and direction.

Body and Clothing

Next, move on to Goku’s body. Draw the neck and shoulders, making them broad to reflect his muscular build. For his clothing, start with the outline of his gi (martial arts uniform). Sketch the collar and sleeves, and don’t forget the belt that cinches his waist. Use flowing lines to give his outfit movement and energy.

Add Details

Once the basic structure is in place, add details to Goku’s clothing. Include the symbols on his gi, like the kanji representing “wisdom” or “power.” Add folds and creases to make the clothing look more realistic. You can also define his muscles by drawing slight curves along his arms and torso.

Final Touches

Now that you have the basic outline and details, it’s time for inking. Use a fine-tip pen to go over your pencil lines, making them bolder and more defined. Once the ink is dry, erase the pencil marks to clean up your drawing.

Color Your Drawing

Finally, add color to bring your Goku to life. Use orange for his gi and blue for the undershirt. Remember to color his hair black or dark blue, depending on the version you’re drawing. Adding shading can give your drawing depth, so consider using darker colors in the creases and folds.

Also Read: How To Draw A Pit Bull: A Step-By-Step Guide