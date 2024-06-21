Earning Discovery Miles can be a rewarding way to accumulate points that can be redeemed for various benefits and rewards offered by Discovery, such as travel, shopping vouchers, and more. Here’s a detailed guide on how to earn Discovery Miles.
- Sign up for the Discovery rewards program if you haven’t already. Membership is typically linked to specific Discovery products like health insurance, banking services, or vitality memberships.
- Engage in health and wellness activities to earn Discovery Miles through the Discovery Vitality program:
- Physical Activity: Track your steps using a fitness device or smartphone app. You can earn points for achieving daily step goals.
- Gym Visits: Check in at partner gyms and fitness facilities to earn points.
- Fitness Assessments: Complete fitness assessments such as Vitality Health Checks to earn points.
- Healthy Living Goals: Achieve health-related goals such as weight management, nutrition, and mental well-being tasks.
- Utilize Discovery’s partner network to earn Miles through everyday spending:
- Discovery Bank: Earn Miles on eligible purchases made with a Discovery credit card or using the Discovery Bank app.
- Discovery Insure: Earn Miles for safe driving habits and vehicle-related activities.
- Discovery Card: Earn Miles on qualifying purchases made with a Discovery credit card.
- Accumulate Discovery Miles by booking travel-related activities:
- Flight Bookings: Earn Miles by booking flights through Discovery’s travel partners.
- Hotel Stays: Earn Miles when booking accommodations through participating hotels.
- Car Rentals: Earn Miles on eligible car rental bookings.
- Link your Discovery Vitality and Engen accounts to earn Miles based on your fuel spend at Engen service stations.
- Shop online through Discovery’s e-commerce partners and earn Miles on qualifying purchases. Check for special promotions and offers that provide bonus Miles.
- Keep updated with Discovery’s promotions, offers, and challenges that offer opportunities to earn bonus Miles. Participate actively in campaigns and activities that reward members with extra Miles.
- Refer friends and family to join Discovery products or programs. Some referrals may qualify for bonus Miles upon successful sign-ups.
- Monitor your Discovery Miles balance regularly through the Discovery website, app, or customer service channels. Stay informed about your earning activities and plan future redemptions accordingly.
- Once you’ve accumulated enough Discovery Miles, explore the variety of rewards available for redemption. Options often include travel vouchers, shopping vouchers, lifestyle experiences, and more.
