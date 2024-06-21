fbpx
    How To Earn Discovery Miles

    Earning Discovery Miles can be a rewarding way to accumulate points that can be redeemed for various benefits and rewards offered by Discovery, such as travel, shopping vouchers, and more. Here’s a detailed guide on how to earn Discovery Miles.

    1. Sign up for the Discovery rewards program if you haven’t already. Membership is typically linked to specific Discovery products like health insurance, banking services, or vitality memberships.
    2. Engage in health and wellness activities to earn Discovery Miles through the Discovery Vitality program:
    • Physical Activity: Track your steps using a fitness device or smartphone app. You can earn points for achieving daily step goals.
    • Gym Visits: Check in at partner gyms and fitness facilities to earn points.
    • Fitness Assessments: Complete fitness assessments such as Vitality Health Checks to earn points.
    • Healthy Living Goals: Achieve health-related goals such as weight management, nutrition, and mental well-being tasks.
    1. Utilize Discovery’s partner network to earn Miles through everyday spending:
    • Discovery Bank: Earn Miles on eligible purchases made with a Discovery credit card or using the Discovery Bank app.
    • Discovery Insure: Earn Miles for safe driving habits and vehicle-related activities.
    • Discovery Card: Earn Miles on qualifying purchases made with a Discovery credit card.
    1. Accumulate Discovery Miles by booking travel-related activities:
    • Flight Bookings: Earn Miles by booking flights through Discovery’s travel partners.
    • Hotel Stays: Earn Miles when booking accommodations through participating hotels.
    • Car Rentals: Earn Miles on eligible car rental bookings.
    1. Link your Discovery Vitality and Engen accounts to earn Miles based on your fuel spend at Engen service stations.
    2. Shop online through Discovery’s e-commerce partners and earn Miles on qualifying purchases. Check for special promotions and offers that provide bonus Miles.
    3. Keep updated with Discovery’s promotions, offers, and challenges that offer opportunities to earn bonus Miles. Participate actively in campaigns and activities that reward members with extra Miles.
    4. Refer friends and family to join Discovery products or programs. Some referrals may qualify for bonus Miles upon successful sign-ups.
    5. Monitor your Discovery Miles balance regularly through the Discovery website, app, or customer service channels. Stay informed about your earning activities and plan future redemptions accordingly.
    6. Once you’ve accumulated enough Discovery Miles, explore the variety of rewards available for redemption. Options often include travel vouchers, shopping vouchers, lifestyle experiences, and more.

