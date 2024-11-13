Close Menu
    How To Make Spur Onion Rings

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Spur-style onion rings are known for their crispy coating and slightly sweet onion taste, making them a popular side dish or snack. They’re surprisingly easy to make at home with just a few ingredients. Here’s how to make spur onion rings.

    Ingredients You’ll Need

    • 2 large onions
    • 1 cup all-purpose flour
    • 1/2 cup cornmeal (for extra crunch)
    • 1 teaspoon baking powder
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
    • 1/2 teaspoon paprika (optional, for extra flavor)
    • 1 cup milk
    • 1 egg
    • Oil for frying
    1. Prepare the Onions

    Choose large onions for thicker rings and a sweeter taste.

    Cut the onions into 1/4-inch thick rings, then separate each ring carefully.

    Place the rings in a bowl of cold water for 15–20 minutes. This reduces the sharpness and helps the coating stick better.

    1. Make the Batter

    The batter is key to achieving a crispy texture.

    In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, pepper, and paprika if using. Mix well to ensure even seasoning.

    In a separate bowl, whisk the milk and egg together until smooth.

    1. Heat the Oil

    Heat enough oil in a deep pan or fryer to fully submerge the onion rings.

    The oil should reach about 350°F (175°C) for best results. If you don’t have a thermometer, test by dropping a small amount of batter into the oil—if it sizzles and floats, it’s ready.

    1. Coat the Onion Rings

    For a light, crispy coating, dip each ring into both the dry mixture and the batter.

    Dredge each onion ring in the dry flour mixture, shaking off any excess. This first coating helps the batter stick.

    Next, dip each ring into the milk and egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off.

    Finally, coat the onion rings again in the dry flour mixture for extra crispiness.

    1. Fry the Onion Rings

    Carefully place the coated onion rings into the hot oil.

    Fry a few rings at a time to avoid overcrowding, which can lower the oil temperature. Fry each batch for 2–3 minutes, or until they turn golden brown.

    Use a slotted spoon to remove the onion rings and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb excess oil.

    1. Serve and Enjoy

    Serve the crispy onion rings immediately while they’re hot and fresh.

    Pair with ketchup, mayonnaise, or a dipping sauce of your choice for extra flavor.

    Final Tips

    For an even crunchier texture, double-coat the rings by repeating the flour-batter-flour process.

    For a lighter version, place the coated rings on a baking sheet, spray lightly with oil, and bake at 425°F (220°C) for about 15–20 minutes, flipping halfway.

    

