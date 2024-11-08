A delicious glaze can take gammon to the next level, adding a sweet and savory touch that enhances the meat’s natural flavor. A homemade glaze is easy to prepare and can be customized to your taste. Here’s a simple guide on how to make a gammon glaze to make your gammon juicy, flavorful, and beautifully caramelized.

1Ingredients

Brown Sugar or Honey

Mustard

Juice (Orange or Pineapple

Spices (Cloves, Cinnamon, Nutmeg)

1/2 cup brown sugar (or honey for a smoother glaze)

2–3 tablespoons Dijon or whole-grain mustard

1/4 cup orange juice or pineapple juice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves (or whole cloves, optional)

Step 2: Mix the Glaze

In a small saucepan, combine the ingredients for your glaze:

Pour the brown sugar and juice into the saucepan.

Add the mustard and ground cloves. If using whole cloves, you can add them later by pressing them into the gammon.

Set the saucepan over low to medium heat, stirring frequently. Heat the mixture until the sugar dissolves and the glaze thickens slightly, about 3–5 minutes.

Prepare the Gammon

Before applying the glaze, prepare the gammon by scoring the surface.

If your gammon has a layer of fat, use a sharp knife to score it in a diamond pattern. This helps the glaze penetrate and gives it a beautiful finish.

Insert Whole Cloves: For a traditional look and a bit more flavor, insert a few whole cloves into the scored fat.

Apply the First Layer of Glaze

Once your glaze is ready, it’s time to apply it to the gammon.

Using a pastry brush, apply a generous layer of the glaze over the surface of the gammon. Be sure to cover all sides.

Place the gammon in a preheated oven at around 400°F (200°C). Roast it uncovered so the glaze can begin to caramelize.

Reapply and Caramelize the Glaze

To achieve a rich, sticky finish, reapply the glaze multiple times.

Every 10–15 minutes, remove the gammon from the oven and brush on another layer of glaze. Repeat this process 2–3 times.

Continue roasting until the glaze is golden brown and slightly crisped at the edges, with a shiny, caramelized finish. The total roasting time depends on the size of the gammon, but it usually takes about 20–30 minutes to achieve a nicely glazed look.

Let It Rest

Once the gammon is fully glazed, let it rest before carving.

Remove the gammon from the oven and let it sit for about 10 minutes. This allows the juices to settle, making it easier to slice without losing moisture.

Also Read: How To Install Piston Rings