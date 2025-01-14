Editing videos on an iPhone is simple and efficient with built-in tools and third-party apps. Whether you want to trim clips, add filters, or include music, your iPhone makes video editing accessible for everyone. Here is how to edit videos on iPhone.

Open the Photos App

Launch the Photos app and select the video you want to edit. Tap Edit in the top-right corner to access the editing tools. Trim the Video

Drag the sliders on both ends of the video timeline to cut unwanted parts. This is useful for removing the beginning or end of a clip. Tap Done and choose Save Video or Save as New Clip to keep the original. Adjust Brightness and Colors

Tap the Adjust icon (a dial) to modify brightness, contrast, saturation, and more. Slide the controls until the video looks how you want. Apply Filters

Select the Filters icon (three overlapping circles) to apply preset filters that change the video’s tone and color. Crop and Rotate

Tap the Crop icon to rotate, flip, or adjust the video’s aspect ratio. You can also zoom in or straighten the video for better framing. Add Text, Stickers, and Music (Using iMovie)

For advanced editing, open the iMovie app. Import your video, then add text, transitions, music, and effects. Tap Done to save your project. Save and Share

Once satisfied, tap Done in the Photos app to save your edits. Share the video via social media, AirDrop, or messaging apps.

