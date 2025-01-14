Editing videos on an iPhone is simple and efficient with built-in tools and third-party apps. Whether you want to trim clips, add filters, or include music, your iPhone makes video editing accessible for everyone. Here is how to edit videos on iPhone.
- Open the Photos App
Launch the Photos app and select the video you want to edit. Tap Edit in the top-right corner to access the editing tools.
- Trim the Video
Drag the sliders on both ends of the video timeline to cut unwanted parts. This is useful for removing the beginning or end of a clip. Tap Done and choose Save Video or Save as New Clip to keep the original.
- Adjust Brightness and Colors
Tap the Adjust icon (a dial) to modify brightness, contrast, saturation, and more. Slide the controls until the video looks how you want.
- Apply Filters
Select the Filters icon (three overlapping circles) to apply preset filters that change the video’s tone and color.
- Crop and Rotate
Tap the Crop icon to rotate, flip, or adjust the video’s aspect ratio. You can also zoom in or straighten the video for better framing.
- Add Text, Stickers, and Music (Using iMovie)
For advanced editing, open the iMovie app. Import your video, then add text, transitions, music, and effects. Tap Done to save your project.
- Save and Share
Once satisfied, tap Done in the Photos app to save your edits. Share the video via social media, AirDrop, or messaging apps.
Also Read: How To Edit A Picture In WordEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874