iMessage is Apple’s messaging service that allows you to send texts, photos, videos, and more between Apple devices over Wi-Fi or mobile data. Enabling iMessage on your iPhone or iPad is simple and can be done in just a few steps. Here is how to enable iMessage.
- Open the Settings App
Go to your device’s home screen and tap the Settings app.
- Access Messages Settings
Scroll down and tap on Messages.
- Turn On iMessage
Toggle the iMessage switch to On. It will turn green, indicating that iMessage is enabled.
- Sign In with Apple ID (If Required)
If prompted, sign in with your Apple ID to activate iMessage. This allows you to send messages using your phone number or email.
- Verify Activation
Wait for activation, which may take a few minutes. Once active, your phone number or email will appear under Send & Receive.
- Start Messaging
Open the Messages app and start chatting with other Apple users. iMessages will appear in blue bubbles, while standard SMS texts appear in green.
Also Read: How To Edit A Picture In WordEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874