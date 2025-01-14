Close Menu
    HOW-TO

    How To Enable iMessage

    iMessage is Apple’s messaging service that allows you to send texts, photos, videos, and more between Apple devices over Wi-Fi or mobile data. Enabling iMessage on your iPhone or iPad is simple and can be done in just a few steps. Here is how to enable iMessage.

    1. Open the Settings App
      Go to your device’s home screen and tap the Settings app.
    2. Access Messages Settings
      Scroll down and tap on Messages.
    3. Turn On iMessage
      Toggle the iMessage switch to On. It will turn green, indicating that iMessage is enabled.
    4. Sign In with Apple ID (If Required)
      If prompted, sign in with your Apple ID to activate iMessage. This allows you to send messages using your phone number or email.
    5. Verify Activation
      Wait for activation, which may take a few minutes. Once active, your phone number or email will appear under Send & Receive.
    6. Start Messaging
      Open the Messages app and start chatting with other Apple users. iMessages will appear in blue bubbles, while standard SMS texts appear in green.

