    How To Get An International Driving Permit

    Damaris Gatwiri
    An International Driving Permit (IDP) is a valuable document that allows you to drive legally in foreign countries where your domestic driver’s license alone may not be recognized. Whether you’re planning a road trip abroad or need to rent a car in another country, obtaining an IDP is a straightforward process, albeit with specific requirements.

    What is International Driving Permit (IDP)

    Before diving into the process, it’s essential to understand that an IDP serves as a translation of your native driver’s license into several languages, making it easier for authorities in foreign countries to interpret your credentials. It is not a standalone document but must be accompanied by your valid domestic driver’s license. Here’s how to get an international driving permit.

    Steps to Obtain an International Driving Permit

    1. Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for obtaining an IDP. Generally, you need to be at least 18 years old, hold a valid driver’s license issued by your country, and be able to provide necessary documentation and passport-sized photographs.
    2. Identify the authorized issuing authority in your country where you can apply for an IDP. In many countries, automobile associations such as AAA (in the United States) or the AA (in the United Kingdom) are authorized to issue IDPs.
    3. Gather the necessary documents for your application. Typically, this includes your valid driver’s license, passport-sized photographs (usually two), and a completed application form. Some countries may also require proof of identity and residency.
    4. Visit the issuing authority in person and submit your application along with the required documents. Depending on the country, you may need to pay a fee for processing your IDP application.
    5. Once your application is processed and approved, you will receive your International Driving Permit. It is essential to verify the details on the IDP to ensure accuracy before traveling abroad.
    6. Familiarize yourself with the regulations regarding the use of IDPs in the countries you plan to visit. While many countries recognize IDPs, some may have specific rules or additional requirements for foreign drivers.
    7. Note the expiration date of your IDP, as it is typically valid for one year from the date of issue. If your trip extends beyond this period, you may need to renew your IDP.

