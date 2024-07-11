Your FNB eWallet PIN is essential for accessing and managing your eWallet funds securely. Whether you’re setting up a new eWallet or need to retrieve or change your PIN, the process is straightforward and can be done through various channels provided by First National Bank (FNB).

What is FNB eWallet and PIN

FNB eWallet is a convenient service that allows FNB customers to send money to anyone with a valid South African cellphone number. The PIN ensures the security of transactions and access to your eWallet balance. Here is how to get FNB eWallet PIN.

Setting Up a New eWallet Insert your FNB card into an FNB ATM and enter your PIN.

Choose the option to “Send Money” or “eWallet Services” on the ATM screen.

Follow the prompts to create a new 4-digit PIN for your eWallet. Confirm the PIN to complete the setup. Retrieve Your PIN If you have the FNB Banking App installed on your smartphone, log in using your credentials.

Go to the eWallet section within the app.

Look for options like “Forgot PIN” or “Reset PIN”. Follow the prompts to reset your eWallet PIN securely. Change Your PIN Log in to your FNB Online Banking account using your credentials.

Find the eWallet section in the banking portal.

Look for options to change your eWallet PIN. Follow the on-screen instructions to update your PIN to a new 4-digit combination. Contact FNB Customer Service Call FNB customer service using the contact number provided on their website or on your banking documentation.

Verify your identity with the customer service representative.

Request assistance in retrieving or resetting your eWallet PIN over the phone. Visit an FNB Branch Find the nearest FNB branch using the branch locator on the FNB website or app.

Visit the branch in person and bring identification (such as your ID or passport).

Speak with a bank representative to assist you in retrieving or resetting your eWallet PIN.

Also Read: How To Delete Facebook Profile Picture