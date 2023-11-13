How To Go Incognito On Phone: A Comprehensive Guide

Incognito mode, often known as private browsing, provides a way to surf the internet without leaving a trace of your online activity on your device. Whether you’re using an Android or iOS phone, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to go incognito:

How to Go Incognito on Android Phone

Google Chrome Open the Google Chrome app on your Android device.

Tap the three dots in the top-right corner to open the menu.

Select “New incognito tab.”

You are now in incognito mode, as indicated by the icon in the top-right corner. Mozilla Firefox Launch the Firefox app on your Android phone.

Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

Select “New Private Tab.”

You’ve entered private browsing mode. Samsung Internet Open the Samsung Internet app.

Tap the tabs icon in the bottom-right corner.

Select the mask icon labeled “Turn on Secret mode.”

You are now in Secret mode.

How to Go incognito on iPhone

Safari Open the Safari app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the two squares icon in the bottom-right corner to open the tabs view.

Tap “Private” in the bottom-left corner.

Select “New Tab” to open a private browsing window. Google Chrome Launch the Google Chrome app on your iOS device.

Tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner.

Select “New incognito tab.”

You are now in incognito mode, as denoted by the icon in the top-right corner. Mozilla Firefox Open the Firefox app on your iPhone or iPad.

Tap the mask icon in the bottom-right corner.

Select “New Private Tab.”

You’ve entered private browsing mode.

General Tips

When using incognito mode, your browsing history, search history, and site data will not be stored.

However, your activity might still be visible to websites you visit, your employer or school, and your internet service provider.

Remember that incognito mode doesn’t provide complete anonymity. It’s designed to keep your local browsing private.

Going incognito on your phone can be beneficial when you want to browse without saving your history, passwords, or form data. Whether you’re researching a surprise gift or simply want a more private browsing experience, incognito mode is a useful feature to explore.

