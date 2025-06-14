Gender-Based Violence (GBV) causes deep emotional, physical, and psychological harm. Survivors often feel afraid, ashamed, or confused. If someone confides in you about their experience, how you respond can either aid their healing or worsen their pain. Offering support with compassion, respect, and patience is key to helping them recover. Here is how to help a GBV victim.

Listen Without Judging

Give the victim your full attention. Allow them to speak at their own pace without interrupting or questioning their story. Avoid comments like “Why didn’t you leave?” or “Are you sure?” Instead, respond with empathy: “I’m so sorry this happened to you,” or “Thank you for trusting me.” Believe and Validate Their Experience

Many survivors worry they won’t be believed. Reassure them that you believe them and that what happened was not their fault. Saying, “You didn’t deserve this,” or “You’re not to blame,” helps rebuild trust and emotional safety. Ensure Their Immediate Safety

If the victim is still in danger, help them find a safe place. This might mean contacting a shelter, helping them relocate, or calling emergency services. Respect their choices, but gently guide them to take steps toward safety. Offer Emotional Support

GBV survivors often suffer in silence. Be there for them consistently. Check in, ask how they’re doing, and offer reassurance. Let them know they’re not alone. Your presence can be a powerful source of strength. Respect Their Choices

Don’t pressure the survivor to report the abuse, confront the abuser, or seek counseling. Provide options, not instructions. Support whatever decision they make, and remind them that they are in control of their healing journey. Connect Them to Professional Help

Encourage the victim to talk to trained professionals. This can include therapists, social workers, doctors, or legal aid. Offer to help them make appointments or find organizations that specialize in GBV support. Maintain Confidentiality

Keep what the survivor shares private unless they’re in danger and unable to protect themselves. Trust is fragile, and breaking confidentiality can cause more harm than good. Be Patient with the Healing Process

Recovery from GBV takes time. There may be setbacks. Continue offering encouragement and understanding. Celebrate small steps forward and avoid expressing frustration if progress seems slow.

