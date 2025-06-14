If you feel self-conscious about having a big forehead, braids can be a stylish and creative way to frame your face and boost your confidence. The key is choosing braid styles and parting methods that soften your hairline and draw attention to your features rather than your forehead. Here is how to hide a big forehead with braids.

Go for a Side Part

A side part is one of the easiest ways to make your forehead appear smaller. It breaks up the straight line of your hairline and draws the eye diagonally across your face, giving a more balanced look. When getting braids, ask your stylist to part your hair to the side rather than down the middle. Try a Fringe or Bangs Style

Incorporate braided bangs or a faux fringe into your look. These styles involve braiding a few strands across the forehead, either as a full fringe or swept to the side. This instantly covers part of your forehead and adds a trendy twist to your braids. Use Curved or Zigzag Parts

Straight parts can emphasize a high forehead, while curved or zigzag parts break up the shape and create a more flattering hairline. Ask your stylist for creative parting to reduce focus on the forehead. Opt for Chunky or Box Braids at the Front

Thicker braids around your hairline add volume and reduce the appearance of a broad forehead. You can also pull a few braids loosely toward your face to create natural coverage without looking too styled. Style Braids with Accessories

Headbands, scarves, and hair jewelry can help shift attention away from your forehead. Position accessories slightly forward to create the illusion of a smaller forehead, while also giving your braids a fashionable edge. Let Some Braids Fall Forward

Don’t pull all the braids tightly back. Instead, let a few braids fall freely on your face. This softens the look and provides natural coverage for your forehead while giving a relaxed and flattering finish. Try Braided Updos with Soft Edges

When styling your braids into buns or ponytails, avoid slicking everything back. Leave a few braids out at the front or let baby hairs fall naturally. This adds balance to your features and minimizes attention on the forehead.

