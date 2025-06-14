If you’re looking to keep your WhatsApp activity private, hiding notifications is a useful step. Whether you’re avoiding distractions, keeping messages confidential, or simply don’t want previews appearing on your screen, WhatsApp and your phone’s settings provide easy ways to manage or completely hide notifications. Here is how to hide WhatsApp notification.

Turn Off Message Preview

You can stop WhatsApp from showing message content in your notifications.

Open WhatsApp

Tap the three dots (menu) > Settings

Go to Notifications

Turn off Use high priority notifications

On Android, toggle off Show previews

On iPhone: Go to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp > tap Show Previews, and choose Never

This hides the actual message content but still alerts you when a message arrives.

Disable WhatsApp Notifications Entirely

If you don’t want any alerts at all:

On Android:

Go to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp > Notifications

Toggle off All WhatsApp notifications

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp

Toggle off Allow Notifications

This way, WhatsApp messages come in silently and without showing on the lock screen or notification bar.

Mute Notifications for Specific Chats

You can hide alerts from certain chats without turning off all notifications.

Open the chat

Tap the three dots > Mute notifications

Choose 8 hours , 1 week , or Always

Choose 8 hours, 1 week, or Always

This silences and hides notifications from specific people or groups while keeping others active.

Use Do Not Disturb Mode Temporarily

If you want to pause all notifications, including WhatsApp, turn on Do Not Disturb on your device.

On Android: Swipe down and tap the Do Not Disturb icon

icon On iPhone: Open Control Center and tap the Focus or Do Not Disturb icon

Messages will still be received but won’t make a sound or show pop-ups.

Hide WhatsApp from Lock Screen

You can stop WhatsApp notifications from appearing on your lock screen.

On Android:

Go to Settings > Lock screen > Notifications

Choose Don’t show notifications or hide sensitive content

On iPhone:

Go to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp

Turn off Lock Screen alerts

