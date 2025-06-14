Close Menu
    Button
    HOW-TO

    How To Hide WhatsApp Notification

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To HHow To Hide WhatsApp Notificationide WhatsApp Notification
    How To Hide WhatsApp Notification

    If you’re looking to keep your WhatsApp activity private, hiding notifications is a useful step. Whether you’re avoiding distractions, keeping messages confidential, or simply don’t want previews appearing on your screen, WhatsApp and your phone’s settings provide easy ways to manage or completely hide notifications. Here is how to hide WhatsApp notification.

    1. Turn Off Message Preview
      You can stop WhatsApp from showing message content in your notifications.
    • Open WhatsApp
    • Tap the three dots (menu) > Settings
    • Go to Notifications
    • Turn off Use high priority notifications
    • On Android, toggle off Show previews
    • On iPhone: Go to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp > tap Show Previews, and choose Never

    This hides the actual message content but still alerts you when a message arrives.

    1. Disable WhatsApp Notifications Entirely
      If you don’t want any alerts at all:
    • On Android:
      Go to Settings > Apps > WhatsApp > Notifications
      Toggle off All WhatsApp notifications
    • On iPhone:
      Go to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp
      Toggle off Allow Notifications

    This way, WhatsApp messages come in silently and without showing on the lock screen or notification bar.

    1. Mute Notifications for Specific Chats
      You can hide alerts from certain chats without turning off all notifications.
    • Open the chat
    • Tap the three dots > Mute notifications
    • Choose 8 hours, 1 week, or Always
    • Deselect Show notifications if available

    This silences and hides notifications from specific people or groups while keeping others active.

    1. Use Do Not Disturb Mode Temporarily
      If you want to pause all notifications, including WhatsApp, turn on Do Not Disturb on your device.
    • On Android: Swipe down and tap the Do Not Disturb icon
    • On iPhone: Open Control Center and tap the Focus or Do Not Disturb icon

    Messages will still be received but won’t make a sound or show pop-ups.

    1. Hide WhatsApp from Lock Screen
      You can stop WhatsApp notifications from appearing on your lock screen.
    • On Android:
      Go to Settings > Lock screen > Notifications
      Choose Don’t show notifications or hide sensitive content
    • On iPhone:
      Go to Settings > Notifications > WhatsApp
      Turn off Lock Screen alerts

    Also Read: How To Give Yourself A Hickey

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.