Holding a champagne glass correctly not only enhances your drinking experience but also ensures that you present yourself with sophistication and style. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a glass of bubbly, understanding the proper way to hold a champagne glass can elevate the experience. This article provides a guide on how to hold a champagne glass like a pro.

Choose the Right Glass

Before you even hold your champagne, it’s important to choose the appropriate glass. Champagne is typically served in one of three types of glasses:

A tall, slender glass designed to preserve the bubbles and direct the aromas towards your nose. This is the most common choice for champagne.

Similar to a flute but with a slightly wider bowl, which allows for better aeration and aroma concentration.

A wide, shallow bowl that is less effective at preserving bubbles but offers a classic, elegant presentation.

Hold by the Stem

To maintain the best experience and keep your champagne at the right temperature, always hold the glass by the stem. Here’s why and how:

Grasping the glass by the bowl can warm up the champagne with the heat from your hand, which affects its taste and carbonation.

Place your fingers around the stem of the glass, typically using your thumb and forefinger to create a gentle grip. Your other fingers can rest lightly along the base of the stem or cup the stem slightly.

Use a Gentle Grip

When holding the champagne glass, use a gentle grip to avoid any accidental spills or breaks. Here’s how to achieve this:

Ensure your fingers are relaxed around the stem. A firm grip is unnecessary and may cause the glass to wobble.

Tension in your hand can inadvertently shake the glass, potentially disturbing the bubbles or spilling the champagne.

Tilt the Glass Correctly

When drinking from a champagne glass, tilt it gently to take a sip. Here’s how to do it:

Tilt the glass at a slight angle, just enough to bring the champagne to your lips. Avoid tilting too much, as it can lead to spills and disrupt the bubbles.

Take small, controlled sips to savor the flavors and maintain the integrity of the champagne.

Keep the Glass at an Optimal Angle

When holding the glass, especially during a toast or while chatting, keep the glass at an optimal angle:

Keep the glass mostly vertical or slightly tilted to ensure that the bubbles remain in the champagne and do not dissipate quickly.

Holding the glass high above your head can cause the champagne to slosh around, potentially spilling.

Be Mindful of the Setting

Context and setting also play a role in how you hold your champagne glass:

In formal settings or during a toast, hold the glass with a bit more elegance. Stand or sit with good posture and maintain a graceful demeanor.

In a more relaxed environment, holding the glass casually is acceptable, but maintaining proper etiquette can enhance the overall experience.

Avoid Touching the Rim

Always use the stem to hold the glass, avoiding contact with the rim, which can transfer oils and dirt from your fingers onto the glass and potentially affect the champagne’s taste.

When serving champagne to others, present the glass by the stem to maintain a polished appearance. Allow guests to take the glass from you rather than handing it directly by the bowl.

