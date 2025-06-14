How To Insert A Calendar In Excel

Inserting a calendar in Excel can help you plan, schedule, or track dates efficiently. Whether you’re building a timesheet, creating a booking form, or managing personal tasks, adding a calendar saves time and improves accuracy. Excel allows you to insert calendars either manually or using built-in tools and add-ins.

Use a Calendar Template

The easiest method is using an Excel calendar template:

Open Excel and click File > New

In the search bar, type “calendar”

Browse through the available templates and choose one that fits your needs

Click Create to open the calendar in a new workbook

You can now customize the template with your events, tasks, or deadlines.

Create a Drop-Down Calendar Using Data Validation

For interactive date selection, especially in forms:

Click on the cell where you want the calendar

Go to Data > Data Validation

Under Allow , choose Date

, choose Set your preferred start and end date

Although this adds date restrictions, it doesn’t add a clickable calendar by default

To add a true date picker, use the next method.

Insert a Date Picker Control (ActiveX Control)

In some versions of Excel (mostly older or 32-bit), you can use a built-in date picker:

Press Alt + F11 to open the Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) editor

to open the editor Click Tools > References , and enable Microsoft Date and Time Picker Control (if available)

, and enable (if available) Insert the control into your worksheet from the Developer > Insert > More Controls option

option Place the date picker where needed

Note: This option may not appear in newer Excel versions or 64-bit Excel. In such cases, third-party add-ins may be required.

Use Third-Party Add-Ins

If you don’t have access to the date picker, consider downloading a free calendar add-in:

Go to Insert > Get Add-ins

Search for “calendar” or “date picker”

Select and install your preferred add-in

Follow the on-screen instructions to use it in your spreadsheet

