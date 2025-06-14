Close Menu
    How To Insert A Calendar In Excel

    How To Insert A Calendar In Excel
    Inserting a calendar in Excel can help you plan, schedule, or track dates efficiently. Whether you’re building a timesheet, creating a booking form, or managing personal tasks, adding a calendar saves time and improves accuracy. Excel allows you to insert calendars either manually or using built-in tools and add-ins.

    1. Use a Calendar Template

    The easiest method is using an Excel calendar template:

    • Open Excel and click File > New
    • In the search bar, type “calendar”
    • Browse through the available templates and choose one that fits your needs
    • Click Create to open the calendar in a new workbook
      You can now customize the template with your events, tasks, or deadlines.
    1. Create a Drop-Down Calendar Using Data Validation

    For interactive date selection, especially in forms:

    • Click on the cell where you want the calendar
    • Go to Data > Data Validation
    • Under Allow, choose Date
    • Set your preferred start and end date
    • Although this adds date restrictions, it doesn’t add a clickable calendar by default

    To add a true date picker, use the next method.

    1. Insert a Date Picker Control (ActiveX Control)

    In some versions of Excel (mostly older or 32-bit), you can use a built-in date picker:

    • Press Alt + F11 to open the Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) editor
    • Click Tools > References, and enable Microsoft Date and Time Picker Control (if available)
    • Insert the control into your worksheet from the Developer > Insert > More Controls option
    • Place the date picker where needed

    Note: This option may not appear in newer Excel versions or 64-bit Excel. In such cases, third-party add-ins may be required.

    1. Use Third-Party Add-Ins

    If you don’t have access to the date picker, consider downloading a free calendar add-in:

    • Go to Insert > Get Add-ins
    • Search for “calendar” or “date picker”
    • Select and install your preferred add-in
    • Follow the on-screen instructions to use it in your spreadsheet

