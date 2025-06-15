How To Insert A Catheter In A Female Patient

Urinary catheterization in female patients is a medical procedure performed to drain urine from the bladder when a patient is unable to urinate naturally. It must be done under sterile conditions to prevent infection and ensure patient safety. This guide outlines the general steps for inserting a urinary catheter in a female patient, typically performed by trained healthcare providers.

Prepare the Equipment

Before beginning the procedure, assemble all necessary sterile supplies:

Sterile catheter (usually Foley type)

Sterile gloves

Lubricating jelly

Antiseptic solution or wipes

Sterile drapes

Urine drainage bag

Syringe with sterile water for balloon inflation

Sterile water or saline

Waste disposal container

Ensure your hands are washed thoroughly and gloves are worn to maintain sterility.

Position the Patient

Assist the patient into a supine position (lying on her back) with legs bent and knees apart (frog-leg position). Drape the patient properly, exposing only the genital area to maintain privacy and dignity.

Clean the Perineal Area

Using antiseptic wipes or solution, clean the labia and urethral opening from front to back. Spread the labia with one hand and clean with the other. This step is crucial for preventing urinary tract infections.

Lubricate the Catheter

Apply a generous amount of sterile lubricant to the tip and the first few inches of the catheter. This reduces discomfort and allows smooth insertion.

Insert the Catheter

Gently spread the labia to clearly view the urethral opening. Insert the catheter slowly into the urethra, directing it upward and backward. Advance the catheter until urine begins to flow into the tube.

Inflate the Balloon

Once urine flows, advance the catheter another 2–3 cm to ensure proper placement. Use the syringe to inflate the balloon with sterile water as instructed (usually 10 mL for adults). This balloon keeps the catheter in place inside the bladder.

Connect the Drainage Bag

Attach the catheter to the urine drainage bag and position the bag below bladder level. Secure the tubing to the patient’s thigh using tape to prevent tugging or movement.

Monitor and Document

Check for proper urine flow and patient comfort. Record the procedure in the patient’s chart, noting the time, catheter size, volume of balloon inflation, and any observations.

