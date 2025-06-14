How To Insert A Document In Word

Inserting a document into Microsoft Word can help combine multiple files into one, reuse existing content, or merge information from different sources. Whether you’re creating a report, compiling research, or updating a project, Word allows you to insert documents easily without losing formatting.

Open the Main Word Document

Begin by opening the Word file where you want to insert another document. Place your cursor at the exact spot where you want the new content to appear. Go to the Insert Tab

At the top of the Word window, click on the Insert tab. This opens a ribbon of tools and options for adding different elements to your document. Select the Object Option

Look for the Text group on the right side of the Insert tab. Click on Object (usually represented by a small square icon). A dropdown menu will appear. Select Text from File from the list. Choose the Document to Insert

A file browser window will open. Navigate to the location where your second Word document is saved. Click on the file you want to insert, then press Insert or Open.

The contents of the selected document will now appear in your main document at the cursor’s location.

Preserve Formatting if Needed

By default, Word tries to keep the original formatting of the inserted file. If you notice changes or want everything to match, you can adjust styles and formatting manually using the Styles section in the Home tab. Save the Combined Document

After the document has been inserted, go to File > Save As and create a new file name if you want to preserve the original version. Otherwise, simply click Save to keep your changes.

Optional: Insert as an Object

If you want to insert the document as an icon or link rather than showing its content:

Click Insert > Object > Create from File

Browse and select the file

Check Display as icon if you want an icon instead of full text

Click OK

