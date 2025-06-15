How To Insert A Menstrual Cup

Using a menstrual cup is a safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective way to manage your period. Inserting it correctly ensures comfort and prevents leaks. While it might take a few tries to get used to, most people find it easy once they’re familiar with the process. Here’s a simple guide to help you insert a menstrual cup with ease and confidence.

Wash Your Hands and the Cup

Before handling the cup, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Rinse the menstrual cup with clean water or boil it if it’s your first time using it this cycle. Hygiene is very important to prevent infections. Find a Comfortable Position

Choose a position that makes insertion easier. You can squat, sit on the toilet, raise one leg on the bathtub, or stand. Try different positions to find what works best for your body. Fold the Cup for Insertion

Menstrual cups are flexible and can be folded in different ways. Two common folds are:

C-Fold: Press the sides of the cup together, then fold it in half to form a ‘C’ shape.

Press the sides of the cup together, then fold it in half to form a ‘C’ shape. Punch-Down Fold: Push one side of the rim down into the base of the cup to make a narrow point.

Hold the folded cup firmly between your fingers.

Gently Insert the Cup

With your other hand, separate your labia. Gently insert the folded cup into your vagina, aiming slightly toward your tailbone, not straight up. Insert it just high enough so the base sits inside your vaginal canal, not too close to the opening or too far inside. Let the Cup Open and Seal

Once inside, let go of the cup so it can unfold. You may hear or feel a “pop” as it opens. Gently twist or rotate the base if needed to help it seal against the vaginal walls. Run a finger around the base to ensure it has fully opened and is not folded. Check for Comfort and Placement

You shouldn’t feel the cup if it’s inserted properly. If it feels uncomfortable or you can feel the stem sticking out, you may need to adjust it or push it in slightly more.

Also Read: How To Grow Strawberries In Pots