Using columns in Microsoft Word helps create layouts that resemble newspapers, newsletters, or flyers. Columns can make long text more readable and visually appealing. Word allows you to apply columns to a section or the entire document with just a few clicks. Here is how to insert columns in Word.
- Open or Create Your Document
Start by opening your Word document or creating a new one. Type or paste the content you want to format into columns, or prepare the area where you want columns to begin.
- Highlight the Text (Optional)
If you want to apply columns to only part of the document, highlight that specific text. If you don’t highlight anything, columns will apply to the whole document.
- Go to the Layout Tab
Click the Layout tab on the top ribbon. In some versions of Word, this may be labeled as Page Layout.
- Click on Columns
In the Page Setup group, click Columns. A drop-down menu will appear with several options:
- One: Reverts to a single column
- Two: Splits text into two equal columns
- Three: Splits text into three columns
- Left: Creates a narrow column on the left and a wider one on the right
- Right: Creates a narrow column on the right and a wider one on the left
Select the layout that suits your needs.
- Customize Columns (Optional)
For more control, click More Columns at the bottom of the drop-down. Here, you can:
- Choose the number of columns
- Adjust column width and spacing
- Apply the change to the whole document or only the selected text
- Add a vertical line between columns for visual separation
Click OK to apply your custom settings.
- Insert a Column Break (If Needed)
To control where text starts in the next column, place the cursor where you want the break and go to Layout > Breaks > Column. This forces the content after the cursor to move to the top of the next column.
- Save Your Work
After formatting your document with columns, save it to avoid losing changes.
