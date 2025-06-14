Using columns in Microsoft Word helps create layouts that resemble newspapers, newsletters, or flyers. Columns can make long text more readable and visually appealing. Word allows you to apply columns to a section or the entire document with just a few clicks. Here is how to insert columns in Word.

Open or Create Your Document

Start by opening your Word document or creating a new one. Type or paste the content you want to format into columns, or prepare the area where you want columns to begin. Highlight the Text (Optional)

If you want to apply columns to only part of the document, highlight that specific text. If you don’t highlight anything, columns will apply to the whole document. Go to the Layout Tab

Click the Layout tab on the top ribbon. In some versions of Word, this may be labeled as Page Layout. Click on Columns

In the Page Setup group, click Columns. A drop-down menu will appear with several options:

One : Reverts to a single column

: Reverts to a single column Two : Splits text into two equal columns

: Splits text into two equal columns Three : Splits text into three columns

: Splits text into three columns Left : Creates a narrow column on the left and a wider one on the right

: Creates a narrow column on the left and a wider one on the right Right: Creates a narrow column on the right and a wider one on the left

Select the layout that suits your needs.

Customize Columns (Optional)

For more control, click More Columns at the bottom of the drop-down. Here, you can:

Choose the number of columns

Adjust column width and spacing

Apply the change to the whole document or only the selected text

Add a vertical line between columns for visual separation

Click OK to apply your custom settings.

Insert a Column Break (If Needed)

To control where text starts in the next column, place the cursor where you want the break and go to Layout > Breaks > Column. This forces the content after the cursor to move to the top of the next column. Save Your Work

After formatting your document with columns, save it to avoid losing changes.

Also Read: How To Handle Objections In Sales