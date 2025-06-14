How To Insert Watermark In Excel

A watermark in Excel is useful for marking a spreadsheet as confidential, draft, or for branding purposes. Unlike Word, Excel doesn’t have a direct watermark feature, but you can still add one using the header or a background image. Here’s how to insert a watermark in Excel easily.

Open Your Excel Workbook

Start by opening the spreadsheet where you want to insert the watermark. Choose the specific worksheet if your file contains multiple sheets. Go to Insert Tab and Click Header & Footer

Click the Insert tab at the top menu. In the Text group, click on Header & Footer. Excel will switch to Page Layout view and display the header area at the top of the sheet. Click in the Center Section of the Header

Once you’re in Header & Footer Tools, click inside the center header box. Then, go to the Header & Footer Elements group on the ribbon and click Picture. Select Your Watermark Image

You’ll be prompted to choose a picture from your device, Bing, or OneDrive. Select the image you want to use as a watermark, such as a logo or “Confidential” stamp. Format the Watermark Image

After inserting, you’ll see a placeholder code like &[Picture]. Click anywhere outside the header to see the watermark in the background. To resize or adjust the transparency:

Click Header & Footer Tools > Format Picture

Adjust the size, brightness, contrast, and set transparency under Picture tab > Picture Corrections Options

Switch Back to Normal View

If you prefer working in Normal view after adding the watermark, go to View and select Normal. The watermark will not be visible in normal view but will appear in Page Layout or when printed. Add a Watermark as Sheet Background (Alternative Method)

Another method is to use Page Layout > Background:

Click Page Layout , then choose Background

, then choose Insert an image to display as the sheet’s background

Note: This method shows the watermark on-screen but does not print it.

Also Read: How To Handle Objections In Sales