Rats are persistent pests that can carry diseases, damage property, and contaminate food. Eliminating them effectively requires a careful approach that combines preventive measures, traps, and sometimes the use of bait or poison. Here’s a guide on how to kill rats in the house and prevent their return.

Identify and Seal Entry Points

Before setting traps or baits, focus on keeping new rats from entering.

Inspect for Gaps and Cracks : Rats can squeeze through openings as small as a quarter. Look for gaps around doors, windows, vents, pipes, and baseboards.

: Rats can squeeze through openings as small as a quarter. Look for gaps around doors, windows, vents, pipes, and baseboards. Seal Entry Points : Use steel wool, caulking, or mesh to seal smaller holes. For larger gaps, use hardware cloth or steel plates. Pay particular attention to areas around pipes and cables that lead into the house.

: Use steel wool, caulking, or mesh to seal smaller holes. For larger gaps, use hardware cloth or steel plates. Pay particular attention to areas around pipes and cables that lead into the house. Keep Doors Closed: Install door sweeps on exterior doors and ensure they close securely to keep rats from sneaking in.

Eliminate Food and Water Sources

Reducing access to food and water is essential to making your home less appealing to rats.

Keep all food in airtight containers and avoid leaving pet food or open food containers out at night.

Regularly sweep floors, wipe counters, and clean up crumbs. Empty garbage cans regularly and keep them sealed with tight lids.

Rats can find water in leaky pipes or even small puddles, so repair any leaks in sinks, toilets, and other areas.

Use Traps for Targeted Control

Traps are a common and effective way to catch rats, especially when placed correctly.

Snap Traps : Traditional snap traps are fast and effective. Place traps along walls and in areas where you’ve seen rat droppings or gnaw marks, as rats tend to follow the same paths.

: Traditional snap traps are fast and effective. Place traps along walls and in areas where you’ve seen rat droppings or gnaw marks, as rats tend to follow the same paths. Live Traps : Live traps capture rats without killing them, allowing for release elsewhere if you prefer a humane option. Place these traps along walls and areas with signs of rat activity.

: Live traps capture rats without killing them, allowing for release elsewhere if you prefer a humane option. Place these traps along walls and areas with signs of rat activity. Set Traps Strategically: Use bait that attracts rats, such as peanut butter, bacon, or cheese. Set traps where rats are likely to travel (near walls and dark corners) and avoid placing them in the middle of open spaces.

Consider Poison Carefully

Poison can be effective but should be used with caution due to potential risks to children, pets, and other wildlife.

If using poison, place it inside bait stations that limit access to the bait. This minimizes the chance of accidental ingestion by pets or children.

Carefully read and follow the instructions on the label. Always wear gloves and avoid placing bait where non-target animals may access it.

If a poisoned rat is eaten by a pet or other wildlife, it could harm them. For this reason, many people prefer traps over poison.

Try Natural Remedies

For those who prefer non-toxic options, some natural methods may help deter rats.

Peppermint Oil : Rats dislike the strong smell of peppermint. Soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them near entry points or areas with rat activity. Refresh the cotton balls every few days.

: Rats dislike the strong smell of peppermint. Soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them near entry points or areas with rat activity. Refresh the cotton balls every few days. Ammonia : Ammonia has a strong smell that can deter rats. Place small bowls of ammonia in areas where rats might enter. Avoid using it in areas with children or pets, as it can be hazardous if ingested.

: Ammonia has a strong smell that can deter rats. Place small bowls of ammonia in areas where rats might enter. Avoid using it in areas with children or pets, as it can be hazardous if ingested. Onions: Placing fresh onions in areas where rats are present may repel them due to the strong smell. Replace onions regularly to keep the smell potent.

Maintain a Clean and Clutter-Free Environment

Keeping your home tidy reduces hiding places and discourages rats from nesting.

Clear out clutter in storage rooms, basements, and attics where rats may hide and nest. Use plastic storage bins instead of cardboard boxes, as rats can chew through cardboard.

Trim bushes and trees near your home’s foundation to prevent rats from nesting outside. Clear away fallen fruits and nuts, which can attract rats to your property.

Monitor and Reassess

After implementing your plan, continue monitoring for signs of rat activity and reassess your methods as needed.

Empty and reset traps as needed. If you don’t catch anything after a few days, try moving the traps to a different location.

Keep an eye out for droppings, chew marks, or nesting material. If you notice continued signs of rats, consider consulting a pest control professional for further assistance.

Eliminating rats takes persistence. Make sure you’re keeping food sealed, regularly cleaning, and checking for new entry points.

