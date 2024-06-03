Linking your email to your JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) profile is crucial for receiving important updates, notifications, and communication regarding your academic pursuits. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to link email to JAMB account.

Begin by logging in to your JAMB profile using your registration number and password on the official JAMB portal. Once logged in, navigate to the profile settings or dashboard section of your JAMB account. Look for the option to manage or update your profile details. Within the profile settings, locate the section specifically related to email settings or contact information. This is where you’ll find options to add or update your email address. If you haven’t already added your email address, select the option to add a new email. If you’re updating an existing email, choose the option to edit or update your current email information. In the provided field, enter your email address accurately. Double-check to ensure there are no typos or errors in the email address you’re adding or updating. After entering your email address, you may be prompted to verify it. This typically involves JAMB sending a verification link or code to the email address provided. Follow the instructions in the email to verify your email address. Once you’ve added or updated your email address and completed the verification process, be sure to save your changes. Look for a “Save” or “Update” button within the email settings section and click to confirm your changes. After saving your changes, you should receive a confirmation message indicating that your email has been successfully linked to your JAMB profile. You can now rest assured that you’ll receive important updates and notifications via email.

