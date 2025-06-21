iPhones offer a feature to hide photos from the main gallery, but for extra privacy, you can also lock those hidden photos using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. This ensures that even if someone accesses your phone, your private images stay protected and unseen. Here is how to lock hidden photos on iPhone.

Use the Photos App to Hide Photos

To begin, move the images you want to hide into the Hidden folder:

Open the Photos app

app Select the photo(s) you want to hide

Tap the Share icon

icon Scroll down and tap Hide

Confirm by tapping Hide Photo

The photo will now be moved to the Hidden album, which is not visible in your main albums.

Enable Face ID or Passcode for Hidden Album

To lock the Hidden album with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode:

Go to Settings

Scroll down and tap Photos

Turn on Use Face ID (or Use Touch ID depending on your model)

This setting automatically locks both the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums, requiring biometric authentication or your device passcode to open them.

Hide the Hidden Album (Optional)

For an extra layer of privacy, you can make the Hidden album itself disappear from the Photos app:

In Settings, under Photos, turn off Show Hidden Album

Now, the Hidden folder won’t even appear in the Albums tab, although your photos remain stored securely.

View Hidden Photos

To access your locked photos:

Open the Photos app

app Go to Albums and scroll down

and scroll down Tap on Hidden

Authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode

Only then will your private photos be revealed.

Unhide Photos If Needed

To move a photo back into your main gallery:

Open the Hidden album

album Select the photo

Tap Share, then tap Unhide

It will now reappear in your photo library.

